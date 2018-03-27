Chicago Police supt. rejects findings, says cop justified in fatally shooting 2

Three months after the civilian police oversight agency recommended Officer Robert Rialmo be fired for fatally shooting two people, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson rejected that conclusion, saying “Officer Rialmo’s actions were justified and within department policy.”

Johnson notified the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that he rejected its findings and recommendation to fire Rialmo in a March 22 letter to COPA’s Interim Chief Administrator Patricia Banks.

The city did not want the letter – which was obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times – to be public. On Tuesday, Cook County Judge James O’Hara granted a request from city attorneys to keep the letter under seal for now.

On Tuesday, after stopping in at an unrelated meeting of the City Council’s Committee on Public Safety, Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham applauded Johnson for making what he said was the right decision.

“Rialmo was not guilty of a crime. Officer Rialmo fired his gun in defense of himself when Mr. LeGrier came at him with a baseball bat,” Graham said.

Last December, COPA said Rialmo — who has been on desk duty since the shooting — was “not justified” when he fatally shot Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier in December 2015.

The agency recommended that Johnson refer him for termination to the Chicago Police Board.

Representatives from COPA now have a window of 15 days to talk with Johnson and submit a rebuttal.

The city’s move to keep Johnson’s letter under wraps runs counter to its publicly stated goal “to want to be transparent and put everything in the public domain,” said attorney Larry Rogers, who is representing Jones’ family in a wrongful death suit.

The decision comes two days before Emanuel is set to be deposed in connection with lawsuits filed against the city by the Jones and LeGrier families — testimony that’s also to be kept private by court order.

Janet Cooksey, LeGrier’s mother, was dismayed by Johnson’s letter.

“I’m feeling real bad,” she said. “This was my child. This is something personal.”

Representatives from COPA and the CPD declined comment.

Meanwhile, amid the revelations of Johnson’s letter, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office on Tuesday announced that the selection committee tasked with finding a new COPA chief has unanimously recommended, Sydney Roberts, director of the Illinois Secretary of State’s police department.

Sharon Fairley vacated the job last fall before running for Illinois attorney general.

Roberts’ appointment is expected be introduced to the City Council on Wednesday.

Police Board President Lori Lightfoot said she had problem with Emanuel’s choice of Roberts.

“There is no civilian oversight board. It doesn’t exist right now. And COPA needs leadership now,” Lightfoot said Tuesday.

Rialmo and his partner, Anthony LaPalermo, arrived at the home of LeGrier’s father around 4:38 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2015, after the father and son had both placed calls to 911 from the two-flat at 4710 W. Erie.

Rialmo initially said he rang the doorbell, and Jones motioned that there was trouble upstairs. Jones “turned to walk back into her apartment” when “Quintonio LeGrier pulled the front door all the way open” with a bat above his head. Rialmo then opened fire as he backpedaled off the small front porch.

Johnson noted that LeGrier, armed with the bat, got within a few feet for Rialmo and LaPalermo.

“The only issue that exists is whether Quintonio’s sudden attack was so immediate and proximate that Officer Rialmo’s only option to prevent great bodily harm or death was to discharge his firearm, striking Quintonio,” Johnson wrote. “The department submits that it was, and that Officer Rialmo was justified in shooting his weapon, despite the very unfortunate result.”

At a hearing earlier this month, attorneys for the LeGrier and Jones families tried to cast doubt on Rialmo’s version of events, arguing that the first EMT on the scene of the shooting changed his recollection after conferring with city attorneys.

Basileios “Bill” Foutris, an attorney for the LeGrier estate, declined to comment on Johnson’s letter. Attorneys for the Jones estate did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Johnson also called into question COPA’s entire investigatory process, arguing that the agency looked at the shooting with the luxury of hindsight, instead of analyzing Rialmo’s actions from his perspective in the moment — which is the standard for “reasonableness” adopted by the Supreme Court in 1989.

“COPA improperly analyzed this incident using the 20/20 clarity of hindsight rather than that contained in the Department’s directives on the use of force,” Johnson wrote.

“When analyzing Officer Rialmo’s decisions with the benefit of hindsight, COPA suggests that, because the officer created distance, he could and therefore should have created additional distance,” he continued. “However, department policy does not require officers to do so.”

COPA’s investigation had previously come under fire from the Fraternal Order of Police. The rank-and-file police union, through a Freedom of Information Act Request, found that COPA had paid $17,000 to an outside consultant to review the case. COPA did not previously disclose that and insisted that their methods were sound.

Johnson said in January that he had not received “the entire file” of COPA’s investigation, and that he wouldn’t make a recommendation on Rialmo’s future until it was produced.

In a rare response to public criticism, COPA said Johnson was given “all the information COPA relied upon to make our investigatory finding.”

Earlier this month, Johnson was deposed in the wrongful death suits. He did not respond when a Sun-Times reporter asked him why he requested an extension to make a recommendation on Rialmo.

Earlier this month, a COPA spokeswoman, Mia Sissac, doubled down that the agency wasn’t hiding anything from the police department.

“The superintendent has been supplied everything that he requested immediately,” she said.

