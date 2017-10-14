Chicago Riverwalk floods as heavy rains soak city, suburbs

The Chicago River overflowed its downtown banks to submerge most of the popular Chicago Riverwalk as persistent, heavy rains continued pelting the area into Saturday night.

Chicago Police taped off several entryways between Franklin Street all the way east to the lake as the city’s iconically greenish river spilled over most of the scenic walkway.

It was the result of 12 hours and counting of nearly non-stop rain across the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

The western suburbs took the brunt of the rainfall, with more than four inches falling between the wee hours of Saturday and 5 p.m. Most other areas saw at least 2 inches, including Chicago, which got almost 2.5 inches.

And the rain wasn’t expected to relent any time soon. A flash flood watch was in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday for most of northern Illinois as thunderstorms — some severe — were expected to roll through into the area, bringing another 2 to 4 inches of rain, forecasters said.

Additionally, a tornado watch was in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for LaSalle, Grundy, Peoria, Kendall and Livingston counties.

The storms will bring with them a cold front, as temperatures dip to a forecasted high of about 57 degrees on a breezy Sunday, according to the weather service.