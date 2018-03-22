Chicago students head to D.C. for March for Our Lives

Mya Middleton (left) and Kyra McGee will head to Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24. | Provided photo

At 13-years-old, Mya Middleton, was out buying groceries for her mom, when she witnessed an armed robbery. The assailant, she says, told her “you know what will happen if you say anything, right?”

Though that moment was years ago, Mya, now 16, says that she has heard gun shots around her Austin neighborhood and worries about her family when they’re out late.

Her experiences with gun violence prompted her to go to the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., where she’ll speak Saturday.

“Gun violence has always been part of my life,” Mya said. “I had a gun pointed in my face and sometimes I’m scared of whether or not I’ll return home. This march will help all of us who have experienced gun violence voice that pain and anger and say to the government,’You guys aren’t doing enough.'”

Mya is one of 11 students with the group After School Matters, who will head to Washington, D.C., on Friday morning for Saturday’s March for Our Lives. Kyra McGee, 17, will also head to the march on the nation’s Capitol.

After School Matters, which is a partner of Chicago Public Schools, Chicago Public Library and the Chicago Park District that focuses on out-of-school time opportunities in subjects like the arts, has coordinated their flights, which were donated through United, hotel rooms, chaperones, and made sure they have the information they need to get around once they land.

Kyra said she is marching in D.C. because the location represents the perfect opportunity to show “unity and to show we’re serious about change.”

“Over the years there have been mass shootings all over the country, but then they’ve disappeared,” Kyra said. “This is a chance to show we’re done, and that we’re taking a stand. There needs to be something that happens to protect people and make sure they continue to live.”

The march in D.C., which is one of 838 events happening globally, was organized by survivors of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in February that left 17 people dead.

The survivors, as well as students, their families and organizations like Everytown for Gun Safety, are marching in cities around the country for “comprehensive and effective” gun control measures.

Large groups of students in Chicago have already led walkouts and marched from their schools to legislators’ offices or downtown.

Chicago’s march, which will be in Union Park, is expected to draw large crowds, continuing the wave of young people pushing for gun control measures. Though they’ll be in D.C., Kyra and Mya both said its important for all to shed light on the nation’s gun issues.

“We’re asking for stricter gun laws to make sure everyone is safe, not to oppress anyone or take any guns away,” Kyra said. “We’re marching for those who may be too afraid to say anything. Their voices will be heard.”