Chicago to hold police exam in May; fifth in seven years under Emanuel

Thousands of applicants waited in long lines to take a Chicago Police Department exam at McCormick Place in December 2010. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicago will hold yet another police exam on May 5 — the fifth in seven years under Mayor Rahm Emanuel — as it maintains a continuous pipeline of candidates to keep pace with retirements and honor the mayor’s promise to add 970 officers over two years.

Last year, the Chicago Police Department held two entry-level exams for the first time in recent memory.

The April exam attracted 8,700 applicants. At the second, in December, more than 14,000 candidates — 76 percent of them minorities, 35 percent women — packed into McCormick Place.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson announced the new exam — with online registration Feb. 1-through-28- — as he joined Emanuel in presiding over a Navy Pier graduation ceremony for 84 patrol officers, 18 lieutenants, 72 sergeants and 11 field training officers.

“Later this week, we will open up the application period for another police entry exam to take place this coming May,” Johnson told the graduates.

“There’s a reason … we use the motto, `Be the Change.’ It’s because all of you — doing your job professionally, safely, respectfully and in accordance with your training — will embody the change we’re looking for. You will seal this period in CPD’s history where the people we serve … stand up to those who inflict harm … and exchange the sounds of gunfire with the sounds of children playing and residents taking their streets back.”

Emanuel credited Johnson with implementing a host of reforms — including body cameras, Tasers, intensified training and a new use-of-force policy — that have “taken the Police Department from being reactive to being pro-active and professional.”

“Today, we ask more of you. Therefore, we have to help you more — with the training the technology and the technique,” the mayor said.

“But there will be a moment in time when all of that training, all of that effort will come to fruition. And you will remember everything that, not only that we helped you with and nurture, but also the leadership we’re providing to make sure that you have the best professional, most proactive police department that the people of Chicago see as their own.”

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged that the conveyor belt of police exams in recent years has left the department “two or three lists behind.”

Why, then, go to the considerable expense of holding yet another?

“We want to make sure the lists are fresh,” Guglielmi said. “We always want to constantly recruit and keep a continuous pipeline of candidates. That’s healthy for any organization.”

Last fall, Inspector General Joe Ferguson released a blistering audit that concluded Chicago wastes millions on police overtime because of an “unchecked culture of abuse” and “inefficient management” that failed to control costs, eliminate fraud or prevent officer fatigue.

Johnson considered the audit so damaging, he rushed back to work to respond to the findings just five weeks after a kidney transplant.

One month later, aldermen beefed during City Council budget hearings that police overtime was still “out of control” and Deputy Supt. Barbara West confirmed it.

She reported the department had already wracked up $120 million in overtime, and that the year-end tally was expected to hit $170 million.

West said she hoped to rein it in by holding district commanders responsible for tracking overtime, making overtime spending a key criteria at weekly Compstat meetings and by more closely monitoring court appearances by police officers.

Despite that record overtime spending, Budget and Management spokesperson Molly Poppe insisted Emanuel was on pace to deliver on his two-year promise to bolster the police force by 970 officers over and above attrition.

Counting Tuesday’s graduating class, the Chicago Police Department has hired 1,228 officers since Jan. 1, 2017, shortly after Emanuel changed course and embarked on the two-year hiring spree, Poppe said.

The number of retirements during that same period was not immediately known.

Last year, Johnson defended the decision to hold regular police exams as pivotal to his all-important drive to diversify the Chicago Police Department.

“I cannot put black and brown officers in those communities that’s asking for `em if I don’t have those people within CPD. So, this is just another layer to ensure that we have those viable candidates,” he said then.

Last year, Emanuel acknowledged that he would have to “work double hard” to convince minorities to become Chicago police officers because of the U.S. Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

The report portrayed a biased police department stuck in the Stone Age — from training that relies on 35-year-old videos to outdated pursuit tactics that imperil suspects, officers and innocent bystanders.

It laid bare years of civil rights violations by officers accused of verbally abusing minorities, shooting at people who pose no threat and Tasering others, simply because they refused to follow verbal commands.