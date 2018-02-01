Chicago tops Time Out list of world’s best cities 2nd time in a row

Chicagoans can keep bragging about how great their city is.

That’s thanks to a survey from Time Out that ranked Chicago as the best city in the world to live.

In collaboration with Tapestry Research, Time Out surveyed 15,000 people in 32 cities, asking them about affordability, dining, happiness, neighborhoods and more. Chicago scored above average in all categories.

It’s the second time in a row Chicago was ranked No. 1.

Chicago also topped the list of best cities in the world to eat and drink, with the average Chicagoan eating out almost once a week.

Here are the cities that made the Top 10:

1. Chicago

2. Porto, Portugal

3. New York

4. Melbourne, Australia

5. London

6. Madrid

7. Manchester, England

8. Lisbon, Portugal

9. Philadelphia

10. Barcelona, Spain