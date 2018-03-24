Chicago’s March for Our Lives: ‘Thoughts and prayers won’t do much anymore’

Protesters rally on Saturday morning in Union Park calling for tighter gun control laws in a March for Our Lives rally. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Thousands of students and activists began crowding into Union Park on Saturday morning to take part in the March for Our Lives rally calling for tighter gun control laws.

The Chicago demonstration is among hundreds of others taking place across the country as part of a mounting youth-led movement pushing legislators to pass stricter gun legislation in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting last month.

Parents and kids alike filled up Union Park, holding signs declaring “Never again” and “I stand with the students.”

Savita Sundar, 15, said even though she hasn’t been personally affected by gun violence, it’s a cause worth fighting for.

“I hope that our government will see that thoughts and prayers won’t do much anymore,” the Hinsdale Central student said.

Chicago-area protesters are also staging demonstrations in Downers Grove, Elgin, Frankfort, Glen Ellyn, Huntley, Oswego, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills, and Highland, Indiana.

The city rally started 11 a.m., with a march planned to step off from the south end of Union Park, heading east on Washington Boulevard to Racine Avenue, before heading north to Randolph street and back to the park.

Follow along through the afternoon for Chicago Sun-Times coverage of the protest.

Parent Donna Hefner said she’s here to support the kids: “We need to change.” #Marchfolchi pic.twitter.com/MajKQEMr51 — Julie Whitehair (@jwhitehair11) March 24, 2018

Union Park is filling up well ahead of the #MarchForOurLives rally pic.twitter.com/9xStYQMf1k — Julie Whitehair (@jwhitehair11) March 24, 2018