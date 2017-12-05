Chief Judge Evans back in court for lawsuit against Preckwinkle

With some Cook County workers slated to be laid off Friday, lawyers representing the Office of the Chief Judge made a last-ditch effort to stave off the mass terminations in court Tuesday.

Chief Judge Timothy Evans is slated to lose over 150 employees thanks to an amended county budget — the move would mean he absorbs around 50 percent of layoffs for the county.

Sunil Bhave, an assistant attorney general representing Evans, called the cuts, and their potential effect,”breathtaking.”

“There’s no dispute that the county is facing financial problems, but this budget goes too far in significant cuts to the Office of the Chief Judge,” Bhave said before Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Hoffman.

“The county has a duty to find the funds for its budget but that duty is tempered by the judge’s authority over the court system.”

Attorneys representing the chief judge made the claim that the judge’s office is not under the county’s jurisdiction and doesn’t have the power to say which positions should be cut.

The judge’s office, they say, is part of a “unified state court system,” which means it is an independent, co-equal branch of the state.

The county’s amended budget, passed nearly three weeks ago, lays out cuts by position, an action that Bhave said is an “intrusion” on the chief judge’s authority.

Evans filed the suit against the county, Board President Toni Preckwinkle and County Treasurer Maria Pappas last week, asking for a temporary restraining order, additional funding and for the courts to stop the county from executing the layoffs.

Thomas G. DiCianni, who is representing the county, said the chief judge may request a transfer of funds to stave off layoffs.

“The county is asking the chief judge to operate within his budget and the funds allocated to him,” DiCianni said. “It’s up to the chief judge to come to the board and make the request for a transfer of funds, but if he’s blowing through his budget the county should be able to ask questions and take action to make sure he’s within his budget.”