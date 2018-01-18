Citing evidence of torture, judge orders man convicted of double-murder released

He was convicted of a double murder and was supposed to serve life in prison.

But on Thursday a Cook County Judge ordered Jaime Hauad, 37, released after serving only 21 years behind bars.

The mitigating circumstances: evidence shows he was tortured while being interrogated by the Chicago police following his arrest in the gang related shooting in 1997.

The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission — created by lawmakers initially to investigate cases of alleged torture associated with former Chicago police officer Jon Burge — determined in 2015 that Hauad’s claim of torture was credible.

Two key pieces of evidence to support the allegation were the Hauad’s sneakers. Police are accused of using an industrial-strength paper cutter to lop the tips off the shoes in a twisted effort to get Hauad to talk.

Police photos taken of the shoes before and after the interrogation show the undamaged and damaged shoes, his attorney, Alison Flaum, said.

At a re-sentencing hearing that was ordered by the Torture Commission and held Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th and California, defense attorneys and members of the Cook County Conviction Integrity Unit told Judge William Gamboney that attorneys for both sides had agreed Hauad’s sentence should be reduced to time served and he should be set free.

Gamboney signed off on the deal and Hauad was scheduled to be released either Thursday night or sometime Friday, Flaum said.

“I want to thank the state’s attorney’s office for giving me back my life,” Hauad said in court.

As of Thursday, Hauad had served a total of 7,547 days behind bars.

“In light of the Torture Inquiry Relief Commission’s findings and an exhaustive review by the Conviction Integrity Unit, the State’s Attorney’s Office has agreed to a reduction in Mr. Hauad’s sentence and his immediate release,” Robert Foley, spokesman for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, said in a statement.

Hauad, 37, is being held at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, about a four-hour drive southwest of Chicago.

His daughter and granddaughter, neither of whom he’s ever hugged, will be there to meet him, along with his wife.

Though Hauad’s sentence was reduced, his convictions still stand.

Flaum said Thursday that Hauad has maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal and they plan to pursue a certificate of exoneration.