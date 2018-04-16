City awards $17.5M ambulance fee collection contract to reverse 33-year struggle

Chicago has struggled for 33 years to collect the fees for ambulance service first imposed in 1985. For the first time in more than a decade, somebody else will give it a try.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration has awarded a five-year, $17.5 million contract — with a possible three-year extension — to Advanced Data Processing, Inc.

The contract calls for the company to conduct both Part A, described as “EMS billing and collection” as well as Part B, a “patient tracking and mobile electronic patient care and reporting system.”

Ambulance fees have been collected by the same vendor since 2007, under a contract that has been extended repeatedly.

Payments on that contract totaled $22.1 million over a six-year period ending in 2014. In that time, the city collected $317.1 million in ambulance fee revenue. Despite the city’s ongoing struggles, collections have steadily risen — from $24.4 million in 2008 to $62.6 million in 2014.

After the most recent contract extension, the DeZonia Group promised to dramatically improve collections and reduce the number of transports for which insurance coverage was not identified; in return, they were paid a flat rate of 7 percent of actual collections.

In 2012, Chicago taxpayers spent $529.2 million to provide emergency medical services. That was up from $518.2 million the year before.

It was not known whether the newly-awarded contract with Advanced Data Processing incorporated any of the revenue-raising suggestions made by Inspector General Joe Ferguson.

Two years ago, Ferguson concluded that the cash-strapped city could boost collections and reduce contractor fees by $2.4 million by changing its billing rules and collection terms.

Although the Department of Finance is authorized to set “reasonable fees for all ambulance services,” Ferguson noted then that the city “only bills for services that involve transporting patients to local hospitals.”

If a patient is “evaluated and treated on the scene without transport, the city does not bill the patient for any services,” the inspector general said then.

By changing that policy alone, the city could boost annual ambulance fee collections by $696,594, the audit stated.

“Although Medicare and Medicaid will only pay for services that involve a transport, cities such as Dallas, San Antonio and San Francisco charge private insurers and self-pay patients for such ‘treat-no-transport’ services,” Ferguson wrote.

While the city reviews accounts to “guard against overbilling” for ambulance services that can result in “penalties and fees,” Ferguson noted that the Department of Finance did not “routinely review unbilled accounts” to make certain that they were “accurately designated as not-billable.”

That oversight resulted in $160,799 in “missed fee revenue” in 2014 alone, the inspector general concluded.

But the biggest potential savings came when Ferguson compared Chicago’s ambulance billing contract to those of other municipalities. By adopting “certain compensation provisions” prevalent in other cities, the inspector general concluded that Chicago could “save between $883,211 to $1.5 million annually.”

“Opportunities exist to increase fee revenue and reduce costs….We recommend that [the city] take measures to ensure that it bills completely for all billable transports and consider expanding the range of services subject to a fee,” Ferguson wrote then.

“We also recommend that DOF consider eliminating the incentive fees from its contract with the billing vendor as means of reducing costs. If it does not eliminate incentive fees, we recommend DOF more carefully review documentation used to justify monthly incentive payments.”

The Department of Finance responded to the audit with a promise to launch a “monthly review of unbilled accounts” and a “cost-benefit analysis to determine whether it should charge” in instances where patients are treated on the scene without transport.

As for the recommendation that the city alter its billing contract, the Emanuel administration said it planned to “take this opportunity into account … when it negotiates a new contract.”

Last year, Ferguson reported that Emanuel had rejected his year-old recommendation to boost collections by $696,594-a-year by billing “self-pay patients” or private insurers whenever a patient is “evaluated and treated on the scene without transport.”

In 2009, then-Mayor Richard M. Daley nearly doubled ambulance fees — from $325 and $8 a mile to $600 and $13 a mile for basic life support and from $400 and $8 a mile to $700 and $13 a mile for advanced life support. Nonresidents were asked to pay $100 on top of that.

But weeks before the increases took effect, Chicago taxpayers were forced to give back $6.9 million in fees already collected for ambulance transport. Those fees had been collected from Medicare during the five-year period ending in September 2005. Fifty paramedics were disciplined for making billing mistakes. All paramedics and emergency medical technicians were retrained.

In 2011, the City Council’s most powerful alderman suggested that Chicago privatize the collection of city ambulance fees to raise a dismal 37.5 percent collection rate that has created a $50 million-a-year debt.