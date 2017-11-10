City Council approves $3 billion borrowing plan

A plan to refinance billions in city debt was approved by the Chicago City Council on Wednesday. | Sun-Times file photo

The City Council overwhelmingly agreed Wednesday to refinance $3 billion in debt in a way that could dramatically reduce borrowing costs, in a complex arrangement some aldermen likened to the widely-despised parking meter deal.

After a lengthy debate, the vote was 43 to 5.

On Wednesday, rookie Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) raised the meter deal — the legislative equivalent of the bogeyman.

“What we are seeking to do today is to take a public asset — sales tax receipts — and turn that over for 40 years to Wall Street, to the banks. If this measure passes, I will be 60 years old before the public regains control of that money,” Ramirez-Rosa said.

“We are setting ourselves up for a long-term loss for a short-term gain. When we privatized the parking meters, yes, we got a lot of money. And if we move forward with this, we’ll get a $3 billion credit line. But, we will lose $660 million-per-year in sales tax receipts.”

Ald. David Moore (17th) asked aloud, “What’s the rush?” He questioned why an independent analysis of the borrowing scheme was not completed before a City Council vote that will impact city finances for decades.

“On the surface, it sounds like a good deal. But, do I really want to give–and is it worth giving–first lien to bond-holders over the taxpayers. Honestly, I’m not sure. But, without time to fully vet it, my gut feel says no.”

Mayoral allies called the meter comparison absurd. In fact, they called it the “exact opposite” of the parking meter deal because it will save the city tens of millions of dollars in annual borrowing costs and, ultimately, help Chicago shed its junk bond rating.

“This is a two-fer. … This is a no-brainer. This is a good thing,” said Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th).

“This takes us from a situation where we have difficulty selling our bonds to the point where people will be lining up to get them. And that is something we haven’t seen in a long, long time.”

Ald. Joe Moore (49th) said Chicago taxpayers have “had it up to here” with tax and fee hikes, as evidenced by the revolt that ultimately brought down Cook County’s sweetened beverage tax.

“We have a crushing debt. we’ve got to get out from under it. If not this, then what?” Moore said.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who led the charge against the 2008 parking meter deal, added: “No. This is not the same as the parking meter deal. This is not.”

But, she ended up voting no after demanding that aldermen take responsibility for creating the mountain of debt now choking Chicago taxpayers.

“We keep pretending like we weren’t here voting on this for every deal that came before us that they told us was good. We believed them. We said yes. Some of `em were good. Most of `em were not…We did this so we need to own that,” Hairston said.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel plans to place $661 million in state sales tax revenue into a the “special purpose corporation” and use that vehicle to refinance $3 billion in existing debt and possibly future debt for infrastructure projects.

The so-called “securitization” structure is expected to dramatically reduce borrowing costs because bondholders would get paid first, even if the worst happens and the city goes bankrupt.

Only after debt service is paid would sales tax revenue start to flow back to the city.

Well aware of the parking meter hangover, Chief Financial Officer Carole Brown has insisted the goal of the new corporation “is not to, in any way, usurp the oversight or authority of the City Council.”

In fact, changes were made to appease aldermen, including oversight by the inspector general and making the corporation comply with the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings Acts.

Brown has said her hope is to refinance debt at a rate at least two full percentage points below the 6.25 percent attached to the last general obligation bond issue because the city’s bond rating remains “below investment grade.” The borrowing will be completed in four stages, beginning later this year.

“I am not increasing the risk profile of the city at all. … Every day that we wait costs taxpayers more money,” Brown said.

Chicago’s junk bond rating has already saddled taxpayers with tens of millions of dollars in penalties and added borrowing costs.

Brown has said the new financing scheme — already used in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. — could ultimately pave the way for the city to raise a bond rating that now ranges from BBB-plus to junk with Moody’s Investors.

The chief financial officer has bristled at the suggestion that current bondholders and retirees who live off under-funded city pensions would have to stand in line behind this new category of bondholders because that new group would have “statutory lien” on sales tax revenue.

“The city doesn’t have the legal ability to file for bankruptcy. Nor does it have any intention of filing … or seeking the legal ability to file for bankruptcy,” Brown said.

“I also remind you that the mayor has spent the last four years establishing recurring revenue for each of the pension funds, going to Springfield and getting each of the pension funds put on actuarial funding.”

The five-member board that will oversee the special purpose corporation includes the chief financial officer, budget director and comptroller along with chairmen of the Finance and Budget Committees.

That’s at least part of the reason why always outspoken Budget Committee Chairman Carrie Austin (34th) was on board the train that will create nearly $16 million worth of pinstripe patronage.

“I wouldn’t care if it was a dollar. If we’re saving, how do you object to that?” Austin said.