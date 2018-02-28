City Council closes gaping hole in sexual harassment ordinance

Mayor Rahm Emanuel at the City Council meeting at City Hall. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 Brian Jackson | For the Sun-Times

The City Council moved Wednesday to close a gaping loophole in the sexual harassment ordinance it passed in response to an avalanche of allegations against men in acting, the media, the restaurant industry and politics.

It was the third time in four months that the #MeToo movement had stopped at City Hall to inoculate aldermen from a sexual harassment scandal that has yet to touch the City Council.

When aldermen added themselves and other elected officials, including the mayor, to rules barring sexual harassment of other city officials or employees, they left

uncovered scores of people who come into contact with city employees and elected officials every day.

The new ordinance broadens the protective umbrella to cover anybody seeking any kind of governmental action. That means lobbyists, constituents, businesses and developers.

The latest change didn’t go far enough to satisfy Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th).

He introduced, yet another ordinance, this time requiring all companies seeking city business to have a “comprehensive sexual harassment policy” in place.

Failure to have such a policy in place would trigger a “default” after a 30-day “opportunity to cure” the violation. If a contract has already been awarded, it would be re-bid.

“We need to use the political climate to hold them accountable to do the right thing for all people who work for them,” Maldonado said.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the City Council:

Approved long-term concessions that will allow eight entertainment-oriented businesses to set up shop along the downtown Riverwalk, even after getting an earful from noise-weary residents of riverfront high-rises.

– Signed off on a Class L property tax break that’s expected to save the new owner of the Old Main Post Office $100 million over the life of the project. The Class L property tax break allows designated landmarks to be taxed at a rate of 10 percent of assessed valuation for the first 10 years, at 15 percent for the 11th year and at 20 percent for the 12th.

– Authorized $150 million in bonds for the Aeroterm cargo development at O’Hare Airport and fifteen-year cargo leases at the airport aimed at boosting annual revenue for the city from $4 million-to-$41.5 million minus rent credits for building improvements.

– Ordered the executive director of Chicago’s chronically-troubled and overcrowded Animal Care and Control shelter to develop a written animal euthanasia policy and follow basic standards for the humane treatment of impounded dangerous animals.

– Signed off on a land deal that will allow Vienna Beef to pay $765,000 for a sliver of city-owned land near a reconfigured North Side intersection adjacent to the company’s former headquarters. The sale removes an impediment to commercial development and sweetens a deal for Vienna Beef.

The Chicago Sun-Times Watchdogs recently reported that, nine months after Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke (14th) led the City Council in approving a nearly $5 million tax deal for Vienna Beef to buy a vacant factory in Bridgeport in 2013, Burke’s law firm got Vienna Beef as a client.

– Spent more than an hour championing a resolution demanding stricter gun laws in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting and the death of 18th District Cmdr. Paul Bauer. Burke and Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Council floor leader, followed by introducing a Chicago ban on the sale and possession of body armor like the armor used by the career criminal accused of murdering Bauer.

– Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) introduced an ordinance imposing new parking regulations and permits on the streets surrounding Soldier Field and Wintrust Arena. Ald. Toni Foulkes (16th) proposed “educational permit parking.”