City Council confirms new chief of Civilian Office of Police Accountability

Newly-appointed COPA chief Sydney Roberts (left) talks to Paula Wolff (right), who co-chaired the selection committee that chose her, prior to her confirmation hearing earlier this month. | Fran Spielman/Sun-Times

Sydney Roberts has no idea how long she will remain on the $161,856-a-year job as head of Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability or how much freedom she will have to maneuver.

Those parameters will be determined only after the City Council decides how much power to give a civilian police oversight board.

In spite of that uncertainty, Roberts will be the permanent replacement for COPA’s founding director Sharon Fairley, who resigned to run what turned out to be a failed campaign for Illinois attorney general.

The City Council on Wednesday approved Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s appointment of Roberts, director of the Illinois Secretary of State Police, to run the city agency charged with investigating police shootings and other allegations of excessive force and intimidation.

“If [Secretary of State] Jesse White says she’s alright, she’s okay with me,” said Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), referring to his political mentor.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th), a former Chicago Police officer, told Roberts, who was seated in the VIP box, that the way she presented herself during her City Council confirmation hearing was “fantastic” and convinced him she is capable of “taking that office to a different level.”

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), former longtime chairman of the City Council’s Police Committee, warned Roberts that the “entire city is counting on you to deliver transparency and accountability” and that, even under pressure, Roberts will make certain the “right thing is gonna be done.”

Some police reform advocates are not exactly thrilled about having someone whose background is deeply entrenched in Illinois law enforcement running the lead agency charged with investigating police wrongdoing.

But Roberts had tried mightily to dispel those fears during her City Council confirmation hearing.

She vowed to earn public trust by delivering fair and independent investigations of police wrongdoing and by reaching out to a skeptical community to explain those results.

Roberts was even politic when asked about three pending proposal that would empower a civilian oversight board to hire and fire her.

On Friday, Roberts had been asked whether she has a problem with that.

“I wouldn’t not support it,” she said.

Roberts refused to comment on the ongoing conflict between Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and COPA over Johnson’s decision to conclude that Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo was “justified and within department policy” when he shot Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.

COPA has recommended that Rialmo be fired.

Rialmo’s fate is now in the hands of a single, randomly-selected Police Board member after Johnson and COPA were unable to find middle ground.

But when Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) argued that the Rialmo case had been “mishandled,” Roberts talked about how she might have handled it differently.

“On … cases of concern that are generating a lot of media attention, I would be as transparent and open as possible regarding the outcome and the release of that information,” she said.

The outreach theme was a common thread during Roberts’ testimony earlier this month.

Roberts had already called every one of the dozen aldermen in attendance. She even had what she called a “very good conversation” with Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham, an outspoken critic of COPA.

And she emphasized that for Chicagoans to be willing to file complaints against the police, she must convince residents to trust the fairness of COPA’s investigations.

“I need to sell the message and let the community know that I am accessible,” she said. “When the community has questions, [I need to] to answer those questions.”

The outreach promise was music to the ears of North Side Ald. Harry Osterman (48th).

“You’re coming in at an extraordinary time in our city’s history … when there is a great deal of tension,” said Osterman, co-sponsor of one of the civilian oversight proposals.

Roberts said she won’t hesitate to push the envelope — by recommending policy changes at the same time she investigates police wrongdoing.

The FOP has demanded to know why a Boston police lieutenant was paid more than $17,000 to review the LeGrier and Jones’ shooting, but COPA never referenced those findings in its ruling.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) and Anthony Napolitano (41st), whose Northwest Side wards are home to scores of Chicago Police officers, carried a grudge about what they called “that secret investigation” into Roberts’ confirmation hearing.

“If you’re paying money to bring an outsider in to investigate because your staff can’t do something and then, you don’t use it, that can only be for a wrong reason,” Sposato said.

Napolitano added: “My fear is that, when it’s not coming back the way COPA wants it, then it’s something that’s going to be omitted and not used. I’m not a fan of that — whether it’s for the officer or against the officer.”