City Council poised to approve $31M settlement to Englewood Four

Terrill Swift (right) speaks while (from left) Harold Richardson, Vincent Thames and Joshua Tepfer of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University School of Law look on, after a January 2012 hearing in Chicago. The fourth member of the Englewood Four, Michael Saunders, is not shown. | AP file photo

The parade of multi-million dollar settlements stemming from allegations of police abuse will make another stop at City Hall Wednesday — this time with one of the largest pay-outs in Chicago history.

The City Council is poised to authorize a $31 million settlement to four Englewood teenagers who each spent more than a decade in prison for the rape and murder of 30-year-old prostitute Nina Glover before their convictions were overturned after DNA evidence linked the heinous crime to a career killer.

Earlier this week, the second-vice-president of the Fraternal Order of Police warned aldermen that the settlement to be shared by Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift would send a dangerous message to rank-and-file police officers.

Martin Preib argued that there was “powerful evidence” that the Englewood Four “were indeed involved in this crime” and urged aldermen not to bow to pressure from the “wrongful conviction movement.”

“Like any movement, there are those within it who are well-intentioned and want to confront evidence that some men or women may have been wrongfully convicted. Unfortunately, this movement has morphed into something altogether different. One that ignores the victims of these horrible crimes and is motivated by garnering … settlement money from the city of Chicago,” Preib said.

“What is happening in this city is that the civil rights lawyers have carved out a cottage industry in the name of wrongful convictions. They look to this chamber as their blank check. Their playbook is simple: They claim police misconduct, get the prosecutors to exonerate, draft a willing media and then manipulate the citizens of Chicago out of their tax money.”

Preib argued then that the phrase, “pattern and practice” frequently used to describe police corruption and “justify exonerations” should also apply to the wrongful conviction movement.

“The FOP would be more than happy to provide assistance. You owe that not only to the police and citizens of Chicago, but also to Nina Glover, whose tragic life ended by being brutally raped and beaten and then, her body stuffed in a dumpster. As it is now, this is an unsolved murder,” Preib said.

The Englewood Four filed lawsuits in 2012 accusing a Cook County prosecutor and several Chicago Police detectives of ignoring evidence that linked career criminal Johnny “Maniac” Douglas to Glover’s murder. It was Douglas’ DNA, found on Glover’s body, that finally exonerated the men.

Their attorneys accused police of using “deceit, intimidation and threats” to force a confession from each of the teens, allegedly beating on one’s chest with a phone book and a flashlight.

The police officers were further accused of ripping an earring out of Saunders’ ear and threatening to take him to the railroad tracks behind the police station to shoot him.

Deputy Corporation Counsel Jenny Notz responded to Preib’s complaints by acknowledging that there were “inconsistencies” in statements made by the Englewood Four and that their statements have “changed over time.” Had the case gone to trial, Notz said the city would have offered an “explanation” for why DNA of the four men was not found on the victim and why Douglas’ DNA was found on Glover.

But, she nevertheless defended the massive settlement.

“Plaintiffs have evidence of a real killer—Johnny Douglas’ DNA was found on the victim. There’s a contemporaneous police report showing that he was at the scene. And there’s no evidence of the plaintiffs’ DNA being on the victim. We also have the report of the former assistant state’s attorney, which is consistent with the plaintiffs’ version of events,” Notz said.

“Under these circumstances, we believe the likelihood that the defendants would prevail at trial” is great.

Nine police officers were involved in the Englewood Four case. Two are now dead. Five retired. Two, who were “fairly new detectives” when the incident happened are still on the force, but now the subject of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.