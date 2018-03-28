City Council poised to approve $8.5 billion O’Hare expansion plan

A $8.5 million O’Hare expansion plan is expected to be approved Wednesday by the Chicago City Council. | File photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will seek a third-term with a job-and-contract-generating, fundraising ace in his pocket: the $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare Airport.

The City Council is poised Wednesday to approve a plan so important to Chicago’s future — and the mayor’s — Emanuel is expected to rush out to O’Hare to immediately sign new airline use and lease agreements.

Baked into those leases are higher terminals rents and landing fees that will bankroll the $4 billion in general airport revenue and passenger facility charge bonds that aldermen authorized to get the project started.

Emanuel won’t even wait around long enough to hold the news conference he normally holds at City Hall after every City Council meeting. He’d much rather hob-nob with airline honchos and bask in the glow of the biggest public works project in Chicago history.

Political turbulence over the last month had threatened to ground the massive O’Hare makeover. But, ultimately, the plan was too big and too important to stop.

American Airlines was alone among airlines in objecting to the new lease agreements because of the five additional gates that Emanuel has awarded to hometown United Airlines, American’s arch-rival.

But American signed on after the city made a hazy promise to speed construction of three common-use gates that favor American because they’re located at the end of an American concourse.

The City Council’s Black and Hispanic Caucuses had threatened to hold up the $4 billion borrowing that will raise the mountain of O’Hare debt to $13 billion to press their demand for a fair share of jobs and contracts generated by the project.

But, they were appeased by the promise to create a task force that will meet quarterly and ride herd over O’Hare expansion contracting and hold Emanuel’s feet to the fire.

The mayor’s plan calls for demolishing Terminal 2 and replacing it with a new “global terminal” shared by United and American Airlines that would accept both domestic and international flights.

The massive, multi-year makeover also calls for dozens of new gates and additional concourses. O’Hare would become the first so-called “global alliance hub” in the nation; it will allow domestic airlines and the international carriers with which those domestic airlines partner to all be located in the same terminal.

No longer would passengers connecting to international flights endure the delay and inconvenience of having to ride the O’Hare people mover to the international terminal.

“Chicago will have the most modern runway system in the United States. Chicago will have the most modern terminal system in the United States. Chicago will add about 20 percent more gates,” Emanuel said.

“Only city to have a global terminal, which means when you’re going from domestic to international, you won’t need a Fit-Bit to walk the airport. It’s just right across the hall. That’s a huge [time] saver.”

Now that the City Council has granted final sign-off on the airlines leases, the $4 billion borrowing and the contract oversight, Emanuel’s biggest concern is likely to be the logistical nightmare created by the need to rebuild an airport while still managing to keep it open with minimum disruption and inconvenience to passengers.

“There’s a transition period. … What United has [at Terminal 1] will function. What American has will function. We will work through those transitional periods,” the mayor has said.

“But everybody knows that’s worth going through because what you have on the other end is an ability to go domestically and internationally and to markets across the globe.”