City Council poised to launch ‘free-floating’ car-sharing pilot program

The Car2Go sharing program already operates in several U.S. cities. The Chicago City Council is expected to vote Wednesday to add Chicago to that list. | Car2Go website

Chicagoans who don’t own their own cars will have another transportation option starting May 1, courtesy of the sharing economy.

The City Council on Wednesday is poised to give Car2Go, the largest one-way car sharing service in North America, the green light to launch a 500-car experiment on the streets of Chicago.

The pilot program will operate in an area that roughly stretches from Cermak to Foster and runs west to Kimball and Homan. The eastern boundary will be Lake Michigan in some places, but not others.

That’s because Lincoln Park and Lakeview have been carved out of the program at the request of local aldermen concerned about exacerbating parking problems in a city that is already starved for parking.

“I don’t think there’s enough benefit to Car2Go to overcome the needs of the people who live in my ward who rely on residential permit parking in one of the most congested parts of the city,” said Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith (43rd).

“The residents have residential permit parking because of the congestion. What Car2Go wants to do—getting essentially free access to the city residential zones—it isn’t a good deal.”

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), whose ward includes Wrigley Field, also voted “no.”

“I support Car2Go as long as they use the metered streets, which is my complete ward. Because there is no residential parking available in my ward whatsoever. Not a spare space. The congestion that Uber and Lyft and Via trying to find those precious few spaces is ridiculous. We’ve got a real problem right now.

“Parts of the Wrigleyville area are in Ald. Cappleman’s ward, who’s for the program. It’s chaos already, but this is only gonna make it worse.”

Tunney questioned how the boundaries of the pilot program are going to work and whether Car2Go customers will know enough about them to know where they can and cannot park.

“They’re saying the app says you can’t park there. But can you imagine if there’s one parking space on Racine, but it happens to be on the wrong side of the street? Come on. It’s just illogical,” Tunney said.

Car2Go would essentially be a four-wheeled version of the Divvy bike-sharing program.

Using an Uber-style app, customers who agree to pay a $5 lifetime membership fee would locate the nearest vehicle, get a designated code to open the door and use the key inside the glove compartment to drive anywhere they want to go.

When they’re done, there would be no need to gas up the car or return it to a designated garage or drop-off point. All the customer would need to do is park the car in any legal space on the street.

Customers could choose to pay by the minute, by the hour or pay a higher rate to use the vehicle all day.

The average fee will be 41-cents-a-minute, $15-an-hour and $60-a-day.

Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st), Car2Go’s City Council champion, has instructed the company to hammer out an agreement to reimburse the company that leased Chicago parking meters for the cost of the parking spaces taken up by Car2Go vehicles.

Normally, those so-called “true-up” costs are paid by Chicago taxpayers — to the tune of millions of dollars each year.

Car2Go will pay the city $75-per-vehicle for parking in residential permit parking zones. And just as Divvy re-balances bikes to avoid overloading rental stations, Car 2 Go has agreed to balance its vehicles to make certain there are no more than 10 per-square-mile in the designated pilot area.

“We’re going to a car-less society. We’re going to a sharing society. We have many, many cars every day sitting idle, sitting on streets, sitting in garages not being used,” Moreno has said.

“That’s the way technology is going. Whether we approve it now or later, that’s the way we’re going in this society. This is just another sign that people are not relying on their own owned vehicle.”

Car2Go has cited a “first-ever” study by the University of California Berkeley on the impact of one-way car-sharing in North America.

It showed that each Car2Go vehicle removed up to 11 other vehicles from the road.

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) doesn’t buy it.

“If you look at what’s happened in other cities, those vehicles are used about seven or eight percent of the time. The rest of the time, they are sitting in these spots. You’re creating more and more spaces for them and more and more opportunity to throw more cars on the road,” Waguespack has said.

Car2Go’s grand experiment is scheduled to begin May 1 and continue through June 30, 2019 — unless the City Council moves to end it on Dec. 31.