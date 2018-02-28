City Council to sign off on $20M settlement to Frugoli’s drunk-driving victims

Family attorneys Tim Cavanagh (right) and Kevin Conway speak to reporters in December after a settlement was announced dagainst the city of Chicago . Relatives of Fausto Manzera, one of two men killed in a 2009 crash involving ex-Chicago cop Joseph Frugoli, look on at left. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

Warned that the only alternative would be an even higher settlement, Chicago aldermen are poised Wednesday to reluctantly authorize a $20 million settlement to compensate the families of two men killed by inebriated off-duty police detective Joseph Frugoli.

The $20 million settlement will be divided evenly between the families of Fausto Manzera and Andrew Cazares. The Cazares family is expected to hold a news conference after Wednesday’s vote.

The two men were sitting in their dark car — after a flat tire on the Dan Ryan Expressway shorted out the vehicle’s electricity — when it was hit by Frugoli in 2009.

The city waved the white flag just four days after surrendering a document that should have been turned over to plaintiffs’ attorneys before the trial and appeared to prove their claim that a “code of silence” — famously acknowledged by Mayor Rahm Emanuel — led Frugoli to believe he could continue to drive drunk.

Those documents describe how Frugoli was suspended for five days in 1992 after he allegedly punched two people at the First Base Tavern in Bridgeport, grabbed one by the throat, threw them on a pool table and hit them with pool cues. He also allegedly threw glasses, broke two bar stools and shouted, “Nobody messes with the Frugolis.”

The off-duty cop later admitted he’d been drinking but “was not intoxicated.” A sergeant would testify that she’d reached the same conclusion. But Frugoli was never given a field sobriety test or Breathalyzer, records show. And he was allowed to drive away from the scene.

During closing arguments cut short by the settlement, plaintiffs’ attorneys argued that the bar fight put Frugoli on a “path of destruction” up to the fatal crash. Frugoli was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2012 for driving drunk and killing the men.

Earlier this week, aldermen questioned why Chicago taxpayers should be required to pay “through the nose” for the destructive actions of an officer driving drunk on his own time.

“You’re saying that because of the department’s failure to act, we now need to be on the hook for this individual’s private activity when he was off-duty doing his own thing?” asked Ald. Jason Ervin (28th).

“This is a very slippery slope we are embarking on. … I understand he is a police officer, but how do we get roped into your private life? Why are we on the hook for his private actions — not police actions. I can see if he shot somebody. But this is totally out of bounds as far as his job is concerned.”

First Deputy Corporation Counsel Jenny Notz said the city made that very argument and was shot down repeatedly in court because of a compelling argument made by attorneys representing the families of the two young men.

“Plaintiffs argument here is that the Police Department was on notice based on the two prior accidents that this officer had a history of automobile accidents — at least one potentially involving drinking — that the department did not investigate or discipline the officer for … and, therefore, that the officer was emboldened to drive while drunk, causing the accident,” Notz said.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) was not appeased, asking Notz, “What if we vote not to approve this.”

Notz replied with an ominous warning.

“It would have to be a re-trial. The evidence is gonna come back in exactly the way it did before and we’ll be having the same conversation. And the result is gonna be far in excess of the amount you’re settling for today,” she said. “Based on the horrific facts of the case … the way that these two young men died is likely to produce a massive verdict” — definitely more than $20 million, Notz added.

Aldermen were equally incredulous when told the same female sergeant had responded to two early-morning car accidents involving Frugoli on successive days in January 2008.

“What are the odds of the same sergeant showing up for two incidents involving the same police officer? … What shift was this officer working? This case raises all sorts of alarm bells for me,” said downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd).

Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) said the city should look more deeply into both 2008 accidents.

The City Council is also expected to give final sign-off to a $1.35 million settlement to the family of a man who left a bar and drove into a young man who drove into the Chicago River from Goose Island and drowned after a night out with friends.

The family of Michael Jansson, whose body was discovered 11 years later, claimed that the city “negligently failed to maintain stop signs” at the portion of the river where Jansson’s vehicle likely entered.