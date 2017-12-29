City urges residents to recycle Christmas trees

Trees can be dropped off for recycling starting Jan. 6 at locations throughout Chicago. | Sun-Times file photo

As many Chicagoans begin taking down their Christmas decorations, the city is urging them to recycle their holiday trees instead of stuffing them in trash cans.

From Jan. 6 to Jan. 20, residents can drop off their trees at 25 locations around the city. The trees will then be turned into mulch that residents can pick up for free starting Jan. 8 at six locations.

Marjani Williams, spokeswoman for the city’s Streets and Sanitation Department, said the program, which is nearly three decades old, is part of a broader plan to be earth conscious.

“We want to divert as much recyclable material from landfills as we can,” Williams said. “We support recycling year round and we believe this is how we continue to be environmentally friendly.”

Recycling Locations:

Bessemer Park: 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.

Clark Park: 3400 N. Rockwell Street

Forestry Site*: 900 E. 103rd Street

Garfield Park: 100 N. Central Park Ave.

Grant Park: 900 S. Columbus Dr.

Humboldt Park Boathouse: 1369 N. Sacramento Ave.

Jackson Park: 6300 S. Cornell Ave.

Kennedy Park: 2427 W. 113th Street

Kelvyn Park: 4438 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Lake Meadows Park: 3117 S. Rhodes Ave.

Lincoln Park*: Cannon Dr. at Fullerton Ave.

Margate Park*: 4921 N. Marine Dr.

Marquette Park: 6700 S. Kedzie Ave.

McKinley Park: 2210 W. Pershing Road

Mt. Greenwood Park*: 3721 W. 111th Street

West Chatham Park: 8223 S. Princeton Ave.

North Park Village*: 5801 N. Pulaski Road

Norwood Park: 5801 N. Natoma Ave.

Portage Park: 4100 N. Long Ave.

Riis Park: 6201 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Rowan Park: 11546 S. Avenue L

Sheridan Park: 910 S. Aberdeen Street

Walsh Park: 1722 N. Ashland Ave.

Warren Park*: 6601 N. Western Ave.

Wentworth Park: 5701 S. Narragansett Ave.

*free mulch locations