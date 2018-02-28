Convicted murderer charged with killing elderly neighbor at Lake View YMCA

A convicted felon who had already spent nearly 20 years in prison for murder was charged Wednesday with killing an 83-year-old neighbor at the Lake View YMCA.

On the afternoon of Jan. 2, George Field beat Arthur Cannon inside his room at the Y, 3333 N. Marshfield, as the octogenarian begged for his life, Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Julia Ramirez said during a bond hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Judge Mary C. Marubio ordered him held without bond.

Field, 55, entered court wearing a flannel coat over a hooded sweatshirt, and craned his neck to look into the courtroom gallery as he was led out of the courtroom.

When building security officers arrived at Cannon’s apartment in January, they found Field “holding a hand truck or dolly to (Cannon’s) head,” Ramirez said.

Security managed to wrestle the object away from Field. But after, he grabbed Cannon and threatened to kill him unless he was given water and cigarettes, Ramirez said. Field then allegedly gouged Cannon’s eyes, as security called for backup to help separate the two men.

Police officers, wearing body cameras, arrived and saw Field on top of Cannon as Cannon lay on the floor, Ramirez said. Field was also holding down Cannon with one hand, Ramirez said.

Cannon was taken to a hospital, and Field was arrested and originally charged with a misdemeanor.

Cannon died at the hospital 10 days later and charges against Field were upgraded.

Cannon suffered broken ribs, multiple facial fractures, and an autopsy showed the elderly man died of complications from his injuries, as well as cardiovascular disease, a chronic kidney condition and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Ramirez said.

Field had been sentenced to murder in a case from 1985, and was released from parole in 2006. He also has a convictions for aggravated battery on a corrections officer while in prison.

Field’s court-appointed lawyer said he suffers from “various mental conditions” and takes “many medications.”