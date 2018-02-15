Cook County assessments ‘more variable, more regressive,’ review concludes

Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios at a news conference he called in June to address allegations about property assessment. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Cook County Assessor’s property assessment process was found to be “more variable and more regressive” than industry standards, according to an independent review by the Civic Consulting Alliance.

Commissioned last July by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and assessor Joe Berrios, the review found the county’s assessment process is at odds with industry standards and transfers wealth from owners of lower-value homes to owners of higher-value homes. The alliance analyzed more than one million residential properties.

The report was prompted by a series of articles by the Chicago Tribune on income bias in the county’s property tax assessment system.

Berrios said that his office’s approach to assessments is sound. If people feel they’re being taxed too much, he has said, they should appeal.

But that appellate process is part of the problem, the alliance’s review found. Cook County has 20 times more assessment appeals filed than other jurisdictions.

From 2014 to 2016, 20 to 30 percent of all properties appealed their value, with owners of higher-value homes appealing at much higher rates than owners of lower-value homes.

There is substantial for improvement, the report found. The Civic Consulting Alliance is continuing its review, and now will focus on developing solutions and setting a timeframe for implementing changes.