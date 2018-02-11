2 Cook County commissioners missed over 40 percent of Forest Preserve meetings

The chair for Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer, representing the Countys 10th district, is empty during the early part of a meeting of the Cook County Forest Preserve District in Palatine, on Thursday. Gainer arrived later — 13 minutes before the meeting was adjourned. | Tim Boyle/For the Sun-Times

Not only do Cook County commissioners miss a lot of county board meetings, some also played hooky often from the other public agency they head — the Cook County Forest Preserve District, which gets nearly $200 million a year from taxpayers.

Two elected county officials — who make $85,000 a year plus benefits, including pensions — have missed more than 40 percent of the Forest Preserve board’s monthly meetings this term, which started in December 2014, a Chicago Sun-Times analysis has found.

The commissioners who skipped the most Forest Preserve board meetings in the past three years were Jerry “Iceman” Butler and Bridget Gainer, both Democrats from Chicago.

Butler, who’s not seeking re-election this year, missed slightly more than half of the 42 Forest Preserve board meetings held since he began what would be his last term as a commissioner. He did not return calls seeking comment.

Official attendance records have Gainer not present for 18 of the 42 meetings, or 43 percent. That included missing seven consecutive Forest Preserve board meetings between October 2016 and March 2017, minutes of those meetings show.

Gainer — who’s seeking a third term as commissioner and has said she’s considering running for mayor of Chicago in 2019 — ranked lowest among all commissioners for her attendance rate at county board meetings and board committee meetings, the Sun-Times and ABC7 Chicago reported last month. Meeting minutes show that the North Side Democrat was absent for 162 of 504 meetings of the board and its committees over the past five years.

In interviews for last month’s Sun-Times and ABC7 reports on county board truancies, Gainer said her outside work for the Aon global consulting firm had no bearing on her absences, instead noting that she’s the only commissioner who is a mother of young children.

Now, she contests two of the 18 occasions when she was marked absent from Forest Preserve board meetings. She says she went in and out of those two meetings.

Video of one of those meetings shows she was there 17 minutes before the 55-minute-long meeting came to a close — and she ducked out eight minutes before the end. Video for the other meeting shows she was there for eight minutes of the meeting, which went on for over an hour.

Even if she’s counted present for those two meetings, Gainer would have the worst attendance record of any commissioner who wants to remain in office beyond this year.

Despite the absences from meetings, Gainer said she has accomplished much, citing her roles in the Cook County Land Bank, the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center and sick-leave legislation.

“Those results show the balance between work in the county building and work in the community — where no attendance is taken,” Gainer said. “Both are important, and I’ve gotten results for taxpayers in both arenas.”

The Forest Preserve held its most recent board meeting Thursday morning in Palatine, at a building at Camp Reinberg, one of five campgrounds the district opened in 2015.

The proceedings began when Preckwinkle — who has missed just two of the last 42 Forest Preserve board meetings — arrived a few minutes after the scheduled 11 a.m. start time.

Only three commissioners failed to make it to Palatine. Gainer arrived at 11:37 a.m., 13 minutes before Preckwinkle called the meeting to a close.

As with county board meetings, the commissioners with the best attendance records at the Forest Preserve board were John Daley, D-Chicago, and Richard Boykin, D-Oak Park. Neither Daley nor Boykin has missed a single Forest Preserve Board meeting during this term.

Here are the absentee rates for each commissioner over the past three years: