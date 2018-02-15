Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien found guilty of fraud in mortgage scheme

A federal jury on Thursday found Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien guilty of mail and bank fraud as part of a real estate scheme, marking a stunning end to the career of a once rising star in the Cook County legal community.

The feds accused O’Brien of pocketing $325,000 as she lied to lenders amid a $1.4 million scheme involving two South Side properties more than a decade ago. But O’Brien’s attorney, Ricardo Meza, told jurors that his client, at worst, made mistakes.

And Wednesday, he called her indictment a “cockamamie concoction” hatched by the government.

“There is no scheme,” he said.

O’Brien in 2012 became the first female Filipino-American elected judge in the Circuit Court of Cook County. She is married to Cook County Judge Brendan A. O’Brien and has been on administrative duty since her indictment.

Under state law, the conviction means O’Brien loses her spot on the bench.

While much of the interest in her dry mortgage fraud trial stemmed from her seat on the bench, the allegations had nothing to do with her office.

O’Brien was charged last year with bank fraud and mail fraud affecting a financial institution. The feds claimed O’Brien lied on documents and used a straw buyer as she bought and sold properties in the 600 block of West 46th and 800 block of West 54th between 2004 and 2007.

During closing arguments Wednesday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Madden told jurors that O’Brien inflated her income “like a hot air balloon” as she applied for loans.

The feds have also said she failed to mention a $260,000 mortgage on her primary residence in one application. Then, after selling the properties to a co-worker named Maria Bartko through a straw buyer, they said she made two undisclosed payments to Bartko totaling $73,000.

Bartko, who was a licensed loan originator, pleaded guilty last month.