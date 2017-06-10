Cook County soda tax to be repealed next week

The controversial Cook County sweetened beverage tax is poised to fall flat.

After months of wrangling, a “bipartisan” deal has come together to end the penny-per-ounce tax on pop and other sugary drinks in advance of a public hearing and vote on the matter that is still scheduled for next week.

Two more commissioners, Jesus G. Garcia and Stanley Moore, have changed their stances on the matter, according to a county government news release.

Another commissioner, Dennis Deer, who joined the board after the penny-per-tax was approved, has also said he will vote against it.

On Thursday, Commissioner John Daley said he no longer supports the tax.

Commissioner Sean Morrison said that progress on the repeal was made within the last two to three days, but the real push for the repeal came yesterday when Daley changed his stance.

The decision, and substitute amendment, were submitted earlier this morning. With 12 commissioners now supporting the repeal, the measure is veto-proof; state law calls for a three-fifths majority.

“This will make Tuesday a much easier day,” Morrison said. “People will be able to relax now. This gives us some time to focus on the 2018 budget.”

The Can the Tax Coalition said “Cook County residents and businesses have spoken and expressed their overwhelming opposition to this harmful, regressive and unfair beverage tax. Common sense has prevailed and a super majority of commissioners have listened and now support the tax’s repeal. The vote can’t come soon enough.”

Frank Shuftan, chief spokesperson for Preckwinkle, said she already made her case for the tax and why its revenue was essential.

“President Preckwinkle mapped out for commissioners yesterday the two divergent paths they face for FY 18,” Shuftan said. “The Finance Committee vote is Tuesday and final Board action would not come until Wednesday. We’ll withhold any further comment until that time.”