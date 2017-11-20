Cook County’s public guardian office latest casualty of budget cuts

When the woman’s foster child first came to her home she knew she was a “medically-complex” infant.

A foster mom for over a decade often takes in children with a wide range of medical diagnoses. That, as well as her background as a nurse made her a good candidate to care for the little girl.

Four months after receiving her foster daughter, the “life-changing” tentative diagnosis the woman first received soured into something more harrowing and “life limiting”: a terminal degenerative neurological condition. Most people don’t live past age seven, she said.

But, she added, the Office of Cook County’s Public Guardian has helped make sure her toddler’s best interests are always considered and the office connects her foster daughter to the medical help she needs.

The office, which represents abused and neglected children as well as adults with disabilities, could face 23 layoffs and the elimination of 16 open positions, said Charles Golbert, acting public guardian. If commissioners vote to pass the amended budget Tuesday, the cuts would take about a third of the lawyers in Golbert’s office, he said.

Golbert, the chief judge and commissioners are still negotiating figures of layoffs so as not to curtail vital services meaning current layoff projections may change.

Some of the more experienced “guardian ad litem” positions have been cut — meaning those who specialize in different subsections of the law to help their clients will be out of a job. Their combined experience totals nearly 400 years, said Jeffrey Sterbenc, an assistant public guardian.

Sterbenc worked on behalf of the little girl and knows the foster mom the Sun-Times interviewed.

Due to DCFS rules requiring foster parents to maintain confidentiality of information surrounding their child’s case, the woman did not want her name used. The Sun-Times is not including the name of the disorder to protect the child’s identity.

Sterbenc described the reductions as a “nuclear bomb” for the office.

“These cuts are targeted at the best, most experienced litigators and appellate lawyers we’ve got,” Sterbenc said. “If this budget passes, there is absolutely no way we will be able to function in our current state.”

Cuts that county officials have proposed cuts for that office set the foster mother’s heart racing.

“I thought ‘oh my God, DCFS is in crisis and now those in the system stand to lose some of the advocacy that they desperately need,'” she said. “They care for the most vulnerable of the vulnerable. My little girl wouldn’t be on her way to a specialty clinic that could make a difference in her life expectancy. We have the public guardian to thank for that.”

In an amended budget released Friday, County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and the county’s commissioners proposed closing the nearly $200 million budget gap by slashing vacant positions and issuing sweeping layoffs primarily to the sheriff’s office and the chief judge’s office.

Commissioners Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, and Richard Boykin, D-Oak Park, said the budget amendments would not impair services, or cut people from the “front lines,” something those in the public guardian’s office would disagree with.

“There’s really no rhyme or reason to who was selected. It feels like a random and arbitrary attempt to balance the budget on the backs of children and the disabled,” Golbert said.

“These kids have suffered some of the most horrific things, and we have a responsibility to make sure the courts and DCFS honor them and give them what they need,” Sterbenc said. “Cases get transferred from agency to agency but we don’t leave. We’re there from the day the case is filed to the day it closes and if our office doesn’t continue to exist in its current form I really think these kids would suffer terribly.”

In the time until the budget vote, the plan is to lobby commissioners to reconsider the budget in its current form. Golbert and Sterbenc both said that they have had good conversations with Commissioner Larry Suffredin, D-Evanston.

The foster mom the Sun-Times interviewed urged commissioners to consider the lives they could affect long term.

“If we were to lose our public guardian we lose 18 months of history in a very complex case,” the foster mom said. “The guardians are the child’s voice. I think that’s what the people making these budget decisions need to know. They need someone who is going to look at their needs and services and make the best decisions. That’s what they do.”