Cop takes the Fifth, won’t testify in lawsuit over friend’s shooting

A Chicago police officer refused to testify Tuesday in a federal lawsuit that revolves around the gunshot wound that left his friend permanently disabled.

It was the second time within hours that a cop or former cop had invoked their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Earlier in a Cook County courtroom, former CPD detective Reynaldo Guevara had declined to testify — or said “I don’t recall” — when he was ordered to take the witness stand in a lawsuit brought by two men who say he coerced a confession out of them in a double-murder case.

Chicago Police Officer Patrick Kelly just took the 5th Amendment 31 times in a federal courtroom — Jon Seidel (@SeidelContent) October 17, 2017

The federal case involved Patrick Kelly, his service weapon, and his friend, Michael D. LaPorta. A lawyer for the friend’s family has said there is “overwhelming evidence” that Kelly shot LaPorta. That lawyer also alleged that Chicago Police circled the wagons to protect one of their own.

The contentious trial at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse already has dragged on for two weeks.

At issue is whether the city of Chicago failed to rein him in before a bullet from Kelly’s service weapon wound up in the head of LaPorta on Jan. 12, 2010. The shooting left LaPorta permanently disabled.

Asked directly whether he shot LaPorta, and whether he tampered with or removed evidence, Kelly responded: “On advice of counsel, I exercise my constitutional right to remain silent, per the Fifth Amendment.”

Kelly carried a water bottle with him to the witness stand, and he sometimes had to stop to cough and take a drink. He left the courtroom calmly, buttoning his gray suit.

Before he took the stand, Kelly’s attorney asked whether Kelly could remain in the courtroom when he was finished. LaPorta attorney Tony Romanucci alleged Kelly had been heard saying he wants to stare LaPorta down when LaPorta testified later Tuesday.

“He’s here to intimidate,” Romanucci said.

Kelly’s attorney said “that’s outrageous,” and denied it.

Romanucci has described Kelly as a “loose-cannon, ticking-time-bomb police officer.” He claims there is “overwhelming evidence” that Kelly shot LaPorta, but he said Kelly escaped accountability through the Chicago Police Department’s so-called “Code of Silence.”

A lawyer representing the city has insisted LaPorta’s family “cannot prove that Kelly shot LaPorta.”

Meanwhile, CPD is taking a second look at the incident. Kelly remains on the force but has been assigned to administrative duties.

Earlier this year, the city also settled for $500,000 a separate lawsuit naming Kelly as a defendant. The woman who filed it said she suffered a miscarriage after Kelly used a Taser on her three times in August 2013.

LaPorta was shot after he and Kelly spent the night drinking at multiple bars with other off-duty Chicago Police officers.

When paramedics arrived at Kelly’s home after the shooting, Kelly was “extremely upset,” “agitated” and “not calm-able,” according to witnesses. He allegedly yelled obscenities at a sergeant and was ultimately arrested for simple assault. A judge later found him not guilty.

Eventually, Kelly told detectives he had watched LaPorta put Kelly’s service weapon to his head before pulling the trigger twice. The first time, Kelly said he simply heard a click — followed by LaPorta’s laughter. The second time, the gun fired.