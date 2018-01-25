Cop who shot LeGrier, Jones starts GoFundMe campaign to pay legal bills

The Chicago Police officer who shot and killed Bettie Jones and Quintonio LeGrier has started an online campaign to pay his legal bills, seeking $50,000 in donations on GoFundMe.

Robert Rialmo has charted his own legal strategy since both he and the CPD were sued by the LeGrier and Jones families shortly after the 2015 shooting, with the officer taking the rare step of firing the law firm the city had hired to represent him and signing on with Joel Brodsky, a lawyer best known for defending Drew Peterson against murder charges.

At a hearing Wednesday, Brodsky said the city has refused to pay him for his representation of Rialmo, which Brodsky said violates the city’s contract with the Fraternal Order of Police. In some cases, the FOP has paid for lawyers for their members, but Brodsky has said the union is not paying him. After the hearing, Brodsky said he started the GoFundMe campaign to support his efforts to defend Rialmo and keep LeGrier’s family from receiving any payout from their lawsuit.

As of Thursday morning, the account had received $2,300 in donations from 43 people.

“The Mayor and the City were set on throwing Officer Rialmo under the bus in order to have the appearance that they were ‘holding officers accountable,’ and they were not going to let the facts get in the way of their goal not losing votes,” reads the solicitation on the GoFundMe page. “However, Officer Rialmo fought back.”

The split has been evident since Brodsky came on the case, and filed a counter-suit against LeGrier’s family that blamed the 19-year-old for instigating the shooting by swinging a bat at Rialmo and his partner. In court filings, Rialmo also has complained that police dispatchers did not inform him that LeGrier was mentally ill when Rialmo was sent to the call, and that the city does not provide adequate training to officers — all points that would tend to buttress the case against the city.

The division between Rialmo and city lawyers was on full display during Wednesday’s hearing, most notably when Brodsky announced he had offered a $25 million settlement to the Jones family — to be paid for by the city.

“Looking over all the facts and talking with counsel, we would be willing to offer a settlement of $25 million,” Brodsky told Cook County Judge James O’Hara, claiming the city’s contract with the FOP requires the city to pay for Rialmo’s lawyer and indemnify police officers against judgements and jury awards in lawsuits. “I think it’s a fair settlement and good strategy.”

While the Jones family attorney, Larry Rodgers, seemed eager to explore the deal — Rodgers said the settlement amount was larger than one offered by city lawyers months ago, which the family turned down. City attorney Matt Hurd said Brodsky had no authority to dole out city money to settle the case. The union contract requires the city to pay for a police officer’s lawyer or any settlement or jury award only when that lawyer “cooperates” with the city’s lawyers, Hurd said.

“The city has no obligation to indemnify any consent judgment tendered by Mr. Rialmo,” Hurd said.

O’Hara said Wednesday he would wait for city lawyers to respond to Brodsky’s payout offer, which Brodsky said was in line with city settlements in other shooting cases.

“(Rialmo)… is absolutely devastated. He never in his life… wanted to hurt an innocent person,” Brodsky said outside the courtroom. “The guilty party here is Quintonio LeGrier. He’s the one that came down the stairs swinging a bat.”

Wednesday’s hearing also showed other signs of how far apart Rialmo and his employer are in their strategies for defending the case. As Hurd argued against motions seeking to depose Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Supt. Eddie Johnson, Brodsky seemed as eager to question the mayor under oath.

Johnson, Brodsky said, should not have to talk about the case until at least after the March 22 deadline to make act on a recommendation from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability that the superintendent fire Rialmo over the shooting. Rialmo, who was put on desk duty after the shooting, also was stripped of his police powers this week after he was charged with misdemeanor battery counts for punching two men during a bar fight in December.

On the GoFundMe page, Brodsky characterizes the fight as Rialmo defending himself from a pair of intoxicated men in the bar, and claims the misdemeanor counts filed against Rialmo are “false charges which were brought for political reasons to try to tarnish his reputation and get him fired from his job, simply because he wouldn’t lay down and let the city throw him under the bus in the LeGrier shooting case.”

Outside the courtroom, Brodsky stressed that he would continue to fight the lawsuit filed by LeGrier’s parents, but wanted to keep jurors’ focus on the bat-wielding LeGrier if the case goes to trial. He based the $25 million settlement amount on payouts the city has made in recent years in similar lawsuits over police shootings.

“They say I’m not cooperating with them, but they’re not cooperating with us,” he said. “What is their strategy?”