Cops help runner through last two miles of Chicago Marathon

Two Chicago police officers helped a runner with leg cramps through the last two miles of the Chicago Marathon on Sunday. | Photo courtesy of Kathleen Berry

Two Chicago Police officers helped a Chicago Marathon runner with leg cramps make it through the last two miles of Sunday’s race.

A worker at an medical station snapped pictures of the runner, who was suffering from leg cramps. The officers would support him as he made his way, using a folding chair as a crutch, then help him sit and rest occasionally, icing his legs.

