County Board President Toni Preckwinkle endorses J.B. Pritzker for governor

Amidst backlash for racially charged comments, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle endorsed J.B. Pritzker for governor Wednesday.

Preckwinkle is the latest in a slew of high-profile political endorsements for the billionaire candidate.

She joins U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and State Treasurer Mike Frerichs in endorsing Pritzker.

“I’ve seen J.B.’s record and I know what’s in his heart,” Preckwinkle said in a news release, touting Pritzker’s work on early childhood education. “This is a leader who has been there for our communities. Right now, the only question our community should be asking is who has a record of showing up for us, and I truly believe that J.B. is that leader.”