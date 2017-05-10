CPD plans ‘heavy undercover presence’ during marathon

Some of the world's most elite runners were in last year's Chicago Marathon. This year, Mayor Rahm Emanuel's son will be among the participants. | AP Photo

In the wake of reports that Las Vegas mass killer Stephen Paddock also had booked a room in Chicago during this summer’s Lollapalooza music festival, Chicago police announced they would have a lot more officers on duty during Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

Paddock killed 58 people attending an outdoor music festival, opening fire from a 32nd-floor hotel room.

The Chicago Sun-Times has confirmed Paddock booked rooms at a Michigan Avenue hotel overlooking Grant Park during Lollapalooza, but never showed up.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Thursday Tweeted that there will be “heavy undercover presence” with well over 1,000 additional officers during the marathon this weekend.

The race Sunday will begin in three waves. The first wave begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the second group at 8 a.m. and the last group at 8:35 a.m.

Additionally, the “Runner Reunite” section has a new location along Columbus Drive, next to the 27th Mile Post-Race Party, OEMC officials said.

Motorists and pedestrians also should be ready for closed roads and parking problems.

Parking restrictions will be implemented along the route beginning early Sunday morning. Vehicles will be towed and “no parking zones” will be strictly enforced. Anyone whose vehicle is towed should call 311.

Street closures along the race route will begin about 7 a.m. and are anticipated to end by 4:30 p.m. or when it is deemed safe, according to OEMC.

Chicago Police will conduct random bag checks, and runners will not be allowed to leave unattended backpacks or clothing in Grant Park or along the route. Only participants with event-issued bib numbers, credentialed staff and ticketed guests will have access to the start and finish areas.