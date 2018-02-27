CPD Supt. Johnson heading to Springfield to back Bauer bill banning body armor

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson rests his hand on the cast of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer after speaking at the funeral for Bauer, held Feb. 17 at Nativity of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church in Chicago. | Pool photo/Getty Images

Enough is enough.

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has said it many times.

On Tuesday he’ll say it again, this time in Springfield.

He’s expected to testify before state legislators in support of a bill that would ban the sale of body armor and high-capacity gun magazines to anyone other than police officers, licensed security guards and members of the armed forces.

The legislation, first reported by Sneed, bears the name of one of his fallen officers, Commander Paul Bauer, who was shot to death earlier this month, allegedly by a man in body armor who was carrying a gun with an extended magazine.

“There’s no reason anyone needs an extended magazine,” Johnson said at a brief news conference Tuesday morning outside police headquarters at 35th and Michigan before heading to the state’s capital.

“Why would the average citizen walk around in body armor unless they’re intending to do harm?” Johnson said.

“Hopefully what happened and the tragedy of it will send a message that we do need to do something about it and maybe today is that day.”