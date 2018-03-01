CPD’s new Twitter pic: flexing female cop for Women’s History Month

The Chicago Police Twitter account took on a Rosie-the-Riveter look Thursday morning.

A female police officer flexing a bicep is the new profile image adorning the web page of the @Chicago_Police account.

The reason for the modification: March is Women’s History Month.

According to the last annual report containing a demographic breakdown of the police force that was published in 2010, there were 4,225 female officers and 9,632 male officers.

A police department spokesman could not immediately provide updated numbers.

The ranks of women have grown considerably over the past few decades.

Fifty years ago, in 1968, only 94 of the city’s 11,505 officers were female, according to the annual police report from that year.

https://twitter.com/Chicago_Police/status/969257749820387328