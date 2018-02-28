CPS board votes to close Englewood high schools, elementary school in South Loop

Despite emotional opposition, Chicago’s Board of Education voted Wednesday on the first school closings since 2013, a historic measure that also affected primarily African-American schools.

All six current school board members voted to permanently close Harper, Hope, Robeson and Team Englewood high schools, the last four neighborhood schools in that South Side community. Former principal Gail Ward abstained from voting to close National Teachers Academy elementary school, which will gradually be turned into a high school for the booming South Loop.

The closings, based on what CPS called “community support,” are likely a sign of what’s to come in the near future for the district’s many other schools hollowed out by shrinking enrollment overall combined with the addition of new schools. A five-year moratorium imposed to allow the 2013 closings ends in June.

The Englewood high schools’ enrollments have plunged too far to offer a full courseload, and after Robeson closes in June, a state-of-the-art high school will be built on its campus, 6835 S Normal Blvd. to open in the fall of 2019. In a recent concession, the others will remain open long enough to allow their current freshmen graduate. NTA, home to mostly African-American students, will eventually be merged with the wealthier and more diverse South Loop Elementary School, which is getting a new annex. NTA’s building will become a neighborhood high school for the Near South Side.

CEO Janice Jackson, who inherited the proposals from her predecessor but embraced them fully, assured opponents of the closings that she heard their feedback and testimony. But she made it clear that she stood by her decisions as what’s best for children.

“Some of us have seen eye-to-eye on these plans, and some of us have not,” she said. “But we have listened to all of you. And as a result of your feedback – feedback we received through a comprehensive engagement process that included everything from large public hearings to small parent gatherings on the weekend – our plans are now stronger.”

Neither she nor the school board members appeared to be swayed by concerns, reported in the Chicago Sun-Times, that some of the community support CPS leaned on to justify the closings, came from a vendor who lives outside of Englewood, and from an organization based in the south suburbs.

“I’m very comfortable with this because I think it serves the needs of the parents and students,” said Mahalia Hines, the last board member from the 2013 closing votes.

As in 2013, district plans to shutter the schools were met with fierce and organized opposition as parents tearfully begged CPS to spare their schools, — all educating K-8 students. But since these plans affect high schools, students themselves seized the microphone.