CPS budgeting enough money so schools can maintain current staffing levels

Chicago Public Schools principals were receiving budgets Tuesday for individual schools that include increases for teacher raises, allowing school leaders to maintain steady staffing levels.

Schools officials said the budgets include a 2.5 percent increase in base per-pupil funding for the next school year — the same percentage mandated by CPS’ contract with the Chicago Teachers Union.

That means schools will get $4,705 for each child enrolled in kindergarten through third grade, $4,397 for fourth- through eighth-graders and $5,452 for each high-schooler.

The budgets are being released unusually early for CPS, which in recent years didn’t give numbers to principals until deep into the summer as officials scrambled to find money they had counted on from Springfield. CEO Janice Jackson pushed for the early release, as she tries to stabilize the school system, to allow principals to plan. She also said that schools won’t see any cuts in the fall to staff or budgets even if their enrollments dip because next year’s budgets are based on the current school year’s official count taken last fall.

Schools that are experiencing sharp enrollment drops will get extra money to bolster academic offerings, even though CPS budgets are tied to enrollment, and the number of students citywide continues to fall. A “Small Schools Fund” will set aside $10 million for 129 schools — about a quarter of the 514 CPS operates.

“Every child deserves to attend a school that has the resources, programming and supports needed to ensure students reach their full potential,” said LaTanya McDade, CPS’ chief education officer. “By allocating an additional $10 million to support schools that have struggled with enrollment decline, we will help ensure that schools in every neighborhood can offer students a robust education that prepares them for success long after high school graduation.”

Funding for low-income students will rise 6 percent — raising the rate for state aid for poor children from $857 to $910 per student, CPS said.

Schools that would otherwise lost more than 3 percent of base funding this year also have access to an additional $5 million “to help ensure that significant enrollment declines do not result in dramatic funding changes at any school.”

Charter schools — privately run but government-funded — will see the same 2.5 percent increase in per-pupil funding.

Schools that grow will see more money and special education positions will be allocated based on student need, a change from the past few years when principals were handed a lump sum, often criticized as inadequate, and told to make do.

CPS officials wouldn’t release school-by-school figures Tuesday morning, saying they wouldn’t do so until each principal has been notified.

“What it means is instead of having a school district that’s teetering on the brink of insolvency, we finally have a school district that can make some financial plans, start taking a good luck at student needs and what we need to do to make the school district run properly,” said Jesse Sharkey, the CTU’s vice president.

But he warned that this year’s flat budget wouldn’t compensate for years of cuts.

“There’s a lot of deferred maintenance, the roof has been leaking, crack in the basement — the house of CPS has some stuff it needs to do in order to be on solid ground going forward,” he said. “The district can try to have some new fancy-sounding initiatives about IB or STEM or classical schools or whatnot, but at the end of the day, people’s regular experience at CPS is dominated by kids are in schools with a skeleton staff.”

