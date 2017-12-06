CPS inspector gives findings to board on probe Claypool tried to block

Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool (left) with CPS general counsel Ronald Marmer at a Chicago Board of Education meeting in January. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

The inspector general for the Chicago Public Schools has turned over to the Chicago Board of Education the findings of an ethics investigation that schools chief Forrest Claypool tried to block.

The inspector general, Nicholas Schuler, confirmed Wednesday morning that he’s given his final report to the Board of Ed on the probe involving Claypool’s top CPS lawyer, Ronald Marmer.

“The Marmer ethics investigation is complete,” Schuler said before a board meeting Wednesday.

But he wouldn’t discuss the findings of the confidential report, which Board of Ed members were given late Tuesday. Schuler said he wants to ensure “that the board has some time to evaluate it.”

It’s unclear when the report might be made public.

The inspector general’s investigation was prompted by Sun-Times reports about the Board of Ed’s decision to hire a law firm, Jenner & Block, where Marmer formerly worked, to represent CPS in a lawsuit. Marmer oversaw Jenner & Block’s work for the schools even as he was receiving payments toward a $1 million severance from the firm.

The Sun-Times reported Sunday that documents from the investigation show Claypool scrambled to find legal justification for Marmer’s actions and portrayed the CPS boss as obstructing Schuler’s investigation, which took 16 months.

Schuler also wrote that Claypool’s hiring of Jenner & Block and Marmer’s supervision of his old firm’s work amounted to “a critical failure of executive judgment.”

The Sun-Times previously reported that Schuler accused Claypool and other top CPS officials of engaging in an “apparent whitewash attempt” of an ethics violation by Marmer.

Four CPS staff lawyers and two outside attorneys had told Claypool that Marmer broke the ethics code, records show. Only one — a Claypool political contributor who was the seventh, and final, lawyer to be consulted — said he thought Marmer did nothing wrong.