CPS reviewing Whitney Young dean’s ‘disturbing’ comments on Trayvon Martin

Chicago Public Schools officials are investigating a series of videos showing a dean at Whitney Young Magnet High School making racially charged comments deemed “disturbing” by a district spokesman.

One video recorded by a student and posted to Instagram captures Dean of Students John Fanning suggesting a defense of George Zimmerman, who fatally shot African-American teenager Trayvon Martin in a gated Florida community in 2012.

“I’m just going to ask this question: Was [Trayvon] or was he not on private property?” Fanning says in the video.

Zimmerman was acquitted of second-degree murder charges based on the state’s controversial “stand your ground” law, spurring protests across the country.

CPS spokesman Michael Passman said the district is reviewing the matter.

“The employee conduct in these videos is disturbing and in no way represents the supportive school environments that educators have created throughout the district,” Passman said.

In another video, a student says it’s disrespectful for non-black people to use the N-word, just as it would be disrespectful for non-queer people to use the word “queer.”

Fanning replies, “So you can use the term paddywagon?” referring to a derogatory term for Irish people. The student replies they have never used the word, and Fanning balks, saying repeatedly, “You’ve never used that term? Never?”

Fanning comments in the video that words either are derogatory or they aren’t, regardless of who’s using them.

“This is how our administration addresses situations of discrimination that we bring to them,” one video caption reads. “They try to turn it around on us and act like it is not a big deal. This is why racists get so far in the world and get to decide our fates as justices, police officers, and presidents.”

Fanning has also taught English and history at Whitney Young since 1999, and he previously coached the school’s swimming and water polo teams, according to a faculty biography. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.