CPS revises budget, owes its charter schools another $37 million

Chicago’s public school system is revising its current budget to account for new provisions from the education state funding bill, including paying another $37 million to its charter schools.

The new law that changes how Illinois allocates money to school districts, benefitting the ones that serve mostly poor students, gave CPS an additional $450 million. But it also quietly included an increase in funding for the state’s publicly-funded but privately-managed charter schools.

The Illinois Network of Charter Schools had estimated that bump at about $100 million for the approximate 130 schools in Chicago, but Chicago Public Schools officials said its revised budget will contain much less. CPS — which prided itself on allocating the same amount of money per pupil no matter what school type — will no longer fund its charters under “student-based budgeting.”

“CPS is helping to maintain the funding balance between charter and neighborhood schools by replacing the various charter funding streams that have been in place” with the new one based on the district’s per capital tuition charge, officials said in a press release.

“While the district believes a student-based budgeting funding model is the most effective way to maintain funding parity between schools, CPS is working within the confines of the new law to consolidate — and, in some cases, eliminate — previous charter funding streams to best ensure equity across the district.”

Before revising the budget, CPS must hold public hearings, but they’ve only been scheduled downtown on a Tuesday during business hours, which will surely limit public participation. A Truth in Taxation hearing will be held on Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m., followed by budget hearings at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The school board is expected to vote on its amended budget proposal at its Oct. 25 meeting, also held downtown during the work day.

Officials from the district and the Illinois Network of Charter Schools couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.