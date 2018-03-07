CPS to principals: No cuts to schools in fall even if enrollment drops

Chicago Public Schools says it will provide principals with budget information earlier than in past years — and that those principals won’t see cuts in the fall if their school's enrollment dips. | File photo

For the first time in years, Chicago Public School principals are set to receive individual school budgets as early as April, and won’t see cuts in the fall if their school’s enrollment dips.

District officials also will allocate special education positions to schools based on need rather than handing over a lump sum of money, according to a letter sent Wednesday by CEO Janice Jackson that spelled out some of funding changes so far cheered by school leaders.

“We hope this new model will allow you to plan confidently for the year ahead and without concerns about a potential budget reduction in the fall. We also hope this will provide your staff with greater certainty about their positions in the new year,” wrote Jackson, a former principal, who said she was responding to feedback.

“Your parents will be able to enter the summer with clarity on who will be teaching their children in the fall,” Jackson added.

Principals so far have been thrilled with the announcement, especially considering the district’s steep enrollment drops overall during the past several years — drops that have had many of them scrambling to maintain services with less money.

“Principals across the city are going to be thrilled,” Ebinger Elementary principal Serena Peterson-Klosa tweeted. “Thank you for providing us with special ed POSITIONS and a STABLE budget to plan with!”

The amount doled out per child — under CPS’ “student-based budgeting model,” though, has yet to be announced. The model, in theory, gives principals the autonomy to determine how best to spend money and assign staff in their schools, though parents and schools have complained in recent years that the base amount is too low to provide adequately for children’s needs.

That criticism was particularly loud around special education after former CEO Forrest Claypool essentially imposed a kind of student-based budgeting on students with special needs.