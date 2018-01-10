CPS wants ethics rules, state law changed so board member Rivera can become COO

Arnaldo "Arnie" Rivera was appointed to the Chicago Board of Education by Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Now acting Schools CEO Janice Jackson wants to hire Rivera as the district's chief operating officer. | Provided photo

Chicago Public Schools latest chief, elevated to her post after an ethics kerfuffle ousted her predecessor, will ask the Board of Education and the state to change their rules to allow a school board member to become her chief operating officer.

Arnaldo “Arnie” Rivera resigned from the school board Wednesday morning ahead of the announcement that acting CEO Janice Jackson tapped him to head day-to-day operations of the country’s third largest school system.

State law governing schools says that “for a period of one year from and after the expiration or other termination of his or her term of office as a member of the board: the former board member shall not be eligible for employment nor be employed by … the school district governed by the board.”

CPS’ ethics code has similar clear language: “The Board shall not hire a former Board Member in any capacity for a period of one year after the termination of his or her membership on the Board.”

The school board has set a special public hearing on Jan. 24 to gather input on its petition to the Illinois State Board of Education for a two-year waiver of state law so Rivera can join CPS within 30 days instead of waiting a year.

School board members will vote on that proposal as well as proposed changes to its own Code of Ethics later that same day. They also are expected to make Jackson’s promotion permanent as Emanuel’s fifth schools chief. She was promoted to acting CEO last month after Forrest Claypool was forced to resign following an ethics investigation sparked by Chicago Sun-Times reporting.

If Rivera wins approval, he’ll be paid $180,000 a year, the same salary he made in his most recent position as a senior strategic advisor at the non-profit After School Matters, CPS spokesman Michael Passman said. That’s $20,000 less than the last person to hold the post.

Rivera has deep ties to CPS. Once a first grade teacher, he served as a budget director and a public policy chief before joining the school board, where he cast rare dissenting votes. His wife is a CPS teacher, and their child attends CPS as well. He also was Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s deputy chief of staff for education, and COO of the politically-influential Chicago Public Education Fund.

“Arnie’s contributions to the Board will be missed, but his sophisticated understanding of district operations and extensive experience leading key components of Chicago Public Schools makes him the right person to work alongside Dr. Jackson as the district’s Chief Operating Officer,” school board president Frank M. Clark said in a press release.

Rivera declined to comment. His departure leaves two vacancies on the seven-member school board appointed by the mayor, and only one Latino board member overseeing the district whose student population is 46.8 percent Latino. Emanuel has yet to say when he’ll fill either of the empty seats.

Jackson announced several other key hires as she rounds out her new administration, which unlike the last cabinet, reflects the diversity of CPS students so far, and is drawing from talent within.

Taking her old job as Chief Education Officer will be LaTanya McDade, a former teacher and principal promoted from heading the Teaching the Learning department. She’s chosen veteran staffer Heather Wendell, lately from the grants department, as budget director. Her chief of staff is Pedro Soto, previously CPS’ head of school operations, though Claypool’s chief of staff, Doug Kucia, also remains on the payroll in his $175,000-a-year position.

CPS has not disclosed the new salaries.