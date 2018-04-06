Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- Two people were killed and four were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.
- At 8 p.m., 54-year-old woman was stabbed in the cheek in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- A man 25-year-old man was stabbed at 10:30 p.m. in the West Town neighborhood.
- In the South Loop, a 34-year-old man was beaten and robbed at 12:25 a.m.
- At 1:10 a.m., six suspects were taken into custody in connection to a robbery on the Near North Side.
- A 54-year-old was shot in the back of the head in Englewood at 4 a.m. Officers arrived and found the man lying unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
