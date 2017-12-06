Dem candidates Kennedy, Pritzker announce debate schedule

Illinois gubernatorial candidates J.B. Pritzker (left) and Chris Kennedy chat before the Progressive Gubernatorial Forum on Oct. 8. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday released their upcoming debate schedules, which include a series of televised forums throughout the state.

The governor’s race is turning out to be one of the most hotly contested in recent years, and may also become the most expensive in Illinois history.

While the schedules differ slightly, both Kennedy, a businessman and son of Robert F. Kennedy, and Pritzker, a billionaire philanthropist and entrepreneur, plan to participate in the following six debates and forums:

Jan. 23: NBC Chicago/Telemundo

Jan. 30: Daily Herald and Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Feb. 21: State Journal Register/WMAY-AM

March 1: Politico/University of Chicago Institute of Politics

March 2: ABC 7 Chicago

March 14: WTTW

Kennedy also plans to participate in a March 5 televised debate on WCIA-TV, which covers Springfield, Decatur and Champaign.

State Sen. Daniel Biss’ campaign said he is ready to participate in those debates as well.

“Daniel Biss is looking forward to participating in any debate, anywhere at anytime,” Biss spokesman Tom Elliott said.

Madison County Schools Supt. Bob Daiber, Bob Marshall and Tio Hardiman round out the list of Democratic candidates in the hotly contested March 20 primary. Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday picked up an official Republican challenger in State Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton.