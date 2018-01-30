Democrats in 6th CD look to send Trump message by sending Roskam home

U.S. House 6th district Democratic Primary Candidates, from left, Kelly Mazeski, Sean Casten, Becky Anderson Wilkins, Jennifer Zordani, Carole Cheney, Amanda Howland and Ryan Huffman met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam hasn’t faced a tough election since he narrowly beat Tammy Duckworth in his first run for Congress in 2006.

In the Wheaton Republican’s five re-election contests since then, his Democratic challenger has never come closer than 15 percentage points, partly thanks to a redrawn 6th Congressional District map intended to make the district even more of a GOP stronghold.

Yet the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already declared Roskam one of its national targets for November, and seven Democratic candidates who say he is vulnerable made their case Tuesday to the Sun-Times Editorial Board that they should be the one to replace him.

What gives?

The simple answer is President Donald Trump, whose 2016 election woke up Democratic and independent voters who are now eager to halt the president’s brand of politics.

As popular as Trump may continue to be with his supporters, he has unleashed a backlash of opposition, spawning new grassroots activist groups in the suburbs looking for a chance to counteract him. Most of those groups are led by women.

Roskam, who may not truly qualify as a Trump Republican but hasn’t shown much appetite to challenge the president either, has become a way for Trump’s opponents to send a message to Washington.

Democrats will need Roskam’s seat if they hope to retake a majority in the House.

And they say the demographics of the 6th Congressional District have been moving in their direction over several elections, driven by new arrivals. Hillary Clinton carried the district by seven percentage points over Trump in 2016.

But the long-entrenched, well-financed incumbent will hardly be an easy touch.

The seven Democrats vying for the chance to face Roskam in November raked him over the coals on Tuesday, criticizing his votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act and to pass the GOP income tax plan that removed the deduction for state and local taxes, but also for a style they see as aloof.

They also were in agreement in arguing that Roskam is too conservative for the district and too willing to vote in lockstep with Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

By way of defense, Roskam spokesman Veronica Vera said the congressman’s work on the tax bill “is keeping more money in families’ paychecks and allowing more small businesses to expand and hire additional staff.”

She also said he has been an “independent voice on environmental stewardship” by speaking in opposition to Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord and to overturn the president’s proposed cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

None of the Democrats has much previous electoral experience, making the race difficult to handicap.

Kelly Mazeski is a member of the Barrington Hills zoning board and ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate in 2016.

Becky Anderson Wilkins serves on the Naperville City Council.

Carole Cheney of Naperville previously worked as Illinois chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Bill Foster.

Amanda Howland of Lake Zurich, who lost to Roskam 59 percent to 41 percent in 2016, is a trustee for the College of Lake County.

Still, political experience may not be a crucial selling point in a year that is attracting many newcomers to the electoral process.

Sean Casten, a Downers Grove businessman with a principle interest in climate change, treats his newbie status as a selling point. Casten announced Tuesday he would be the first candidate in the race to start airing television commercials.

The other two Democratic candidates are Jennifer Zordani, a regulatory attorney from Clarendon Hills, and Ryan Huffman, of Palatine, who touted his University of Chicago degree in public policy.

Wilkins, the Naperville city council member, was the only candidate to take aim at a fellow Democrat, criticizing Mazeski for favoring Illinois’ flat income tax during her campaign for the state Senate.

Mazeski, viewed by some as a possible frontrunner because of her support from Emily’s List and two Democratic members of Illinois’ congressional delegation — Jan Schakowsky and Cheri Bustos — said she now favors a switch to a progressive income tax.

As the race begins to sort itself out, expect more such intra-party body shots.