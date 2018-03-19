Democrats ‘running scared,’ Rauner says, calling their Ives ads ‘manipulation’

Gov. Bruce Rauner slammed new ads by the Democratic Governors Association that appear to slam his primary opponent, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, but could actually boost her at the ballot box on Tuesday. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

A day ahead of the primary election, a fired up Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday blasted the Democratic Governors Association for running ads dubbing his primary rival Jeanne Ives as “too conservative,” calling it a “manipulation of the political process” while accusing Democrats of “running scared.”

The DGA last week released a 30-second spot which calls State Rep. Jeanne Ives “just too conservative for Illinois” — intended to both feed into a campaign narrative that has tried to paint Rauner as too liberal, while also trying to energize Ives’ conservative base with the election just a day away. The DGA also released a companion ad attacking Rauner’s record, as part of “a significant six-figure buy.”

And billionaire and entrepreneur J.B. Pritzker, believed to be the front-runner for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, donated $2 million to the DGA in June.

“We got to let the voters know the truth of what’s really going on,” Rauner said at Round Ground Metals in Hanover Park on Monday. “And the Democratic Governors Association, the Washington Democrats and Pritzker, they know that I’m going to beat them in November. I’m going to beat them. They know they can beat Ives. They want Ives to win. They’re promoting Ives…We are going to win in November. We are the team that can win and will win in November.”

Rauner was asked whether Ives, indeed, is “too conservative for Illinois.”

“That’s the promotional line from the Democratic Governors Association because they’re trying to fool the voters. They want people to be misled and to have Republican primary voters vote for Ives because they know that they can beat her in November,” Rauner said. “Ives will not win in November. She can’t win. She’s not electable statewide. They know that I am. That’s why they’re running scared. That’s why they’re trying to interfere in this primary.

Asked why he believes Ives is “unelectable statewide,” Rauner said “she’s been part of the system,” citing votes against property tax relief.

Rauner has been running attack ads about Pritzker for months, and was asked how the DGA’s interference in the Republican primary is any different.

“Meddling ain’t the word for what the DGA is doing,” Rauner said. “Here’s the key. [Illinois House Speaker Mike] Madigan rigged the primary for Pritzker last year. That primary has been over. He had all the special interest groups that fund his machine support Pritzker. None of the machine, the Chicago political machine of Madigan, has helped any of Pritzker’s opponents. That primary has been over and so you haven’t heard me say, ‘Biss is too liberal.’ You haven’t heard seen me say, ‘Vote Kennedy.’

“I’ve never done that and wouldn’t have done that. Pritzker is going to be their nominee because he’s a corrupt insider. He’s going to support Madigan. We are slowing down Madigan’s momentum. That’s what we are doing,” Rauner said.

Ives last week said she believed she’s “within striking distance” during a WTTW candidate forum. Previous polls had shown Rauner with a comfortable, double-digit lead. And in response to the ads, an Ives spokeswoman said Ives “wears attacks from the radical Left as badges of honor whether they come from Leftists at the DGA or the Leftist, fake Republican Bruce Rauner.”

Rauner on Monday said he doesn’t pay attention to polls: “I pay attention to every election. We take every election seriously. We need everybody to vote in this primary. Don’t take anything for granted. We don’t take anything for granted.”

Rauner, too, painted what he believes to be a bleak picture of the state should Pritzker win the Democratic primary.

“If Pritzker, heaven forbid, wins in November, turn out the lights and you watch other bad legislators land underneath his banner and Madigan may well come back into a supermajority with Pritzker. You get Pritzker, Madigan supermajority, it’s over for Illinois. Income taxes are going to go through the roof, property taxes are going to go through the roof and jobs are going to fly out the state. Turn out the lights.”

Ives was holding a news conference Monday afternoon at Trump International Hotel & Tower to respond to the DGA ads, and Rauner’s comments.