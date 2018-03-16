Designers of collapsed Florida bridge working on toll bridge in East Chicago

The company that designed the pedestrian bridge that collapsed onto a Miami highway Thursday afternoon, killing six people is working on a toll bridge set to open next year in East Chicago, Indiana.

The Tallahassee-based Figg Bridge Group is building the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago, which is expected to open to traffic in 2019, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported last year.

The bridge, which will span 6,000 feet and will be 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor & Ship Canal, will follow the same path as the bridge it’s replacing, which was condemned for safety reasons in 2009 and was later demolished. The project is estimated to cost $140 million.

“We are very excited about the privately funded Cline Avenue Bridge to serve East Chicago and the entire area with great economic opportunities to improved transportation with an aesthetically pleasing bridge that will be a functional and beautiful bridge, accomplished with local materials and labor,” Figg president Linda Figg said in a statement about the project released by the City of East Chicago in March 2013.