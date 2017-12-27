Dozens of party-bus operators ticketed in crackdown after city rules tightened

Chicago Police investigate a December 2016 shooting on a party bus in the 500 block of West Irving Park Road. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The number of cease-and-desist orders issued to Chicago party-bus operators after city rules were tightened has climbed to 28, city officials announced Wednesday.

Regulators also have issued 125 tickets, while olice have also made 11 arrests for illegal weapons and/or narcotics. Officials also said that crimes of gun violence or drugs related to party buses have dropped.

Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and Chicago Police want residents considering hiring a party bus to be aware of the tougher rules — and also make sure the operator is licensed. The new regulations, which took effect June 1, are aimed at reining in rowdyism and violence.

At least 10 shootings and one homicide have taken place on party buses over the last two years, according to police.

Ald. Emma Mitts (37th), who championed the new regulations, has decried some party buses as “potential rolling cemeteries where armed, sometimes fatal violence can break out at a moment’s notice thanks to the potent mix of guns and alcohol.”

A city news release called the results so far promising and said they are reducing crime.

Contributing: Fran Spielman