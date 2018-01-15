Durbin: If Trump’s not a racist he can ‘prove it’ by compromising on Dreamers

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin talks to reporters before City Year hosts the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service at Gale Community Academy in Rogers Park on Monday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The fallout from a contentious White House meeting on immigration last week continued Monday, as Sen. Dick Durbin on Monday reiterated the vulgarity he said President Donald Trump used in the Oval Office and brushed aside an attempt by the administration to suggest the president had used a different s-word.

“I know what happened. I stand behind every word that I said,” Durbin said Monday at Gale Community Academy in Rogers Park, where hundreds of volunteers had gathered to paint a mural on Martin Luther King Day.

Trump, meanwhile, has had to insist — not for the first time — that he is not a racist.

Durbin responded that if Trump’s not a racist, “the president and the Republican Party have a chance to prove it” through a bipartisan compromise on immigration that helps the so-called “Dreamers” — people who were brought here illegally as children, through no fault of their own. President Obama had protected them through the DACA program, which stood for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, but Trump wants to end the program.

On Sunday, Durbin repeated his assertion that Trump used the term “shithole countries” about immigrants from African nations in a conversation where Trump questioned the need to admit people from Haiti and El Salvador into the U.S.

Monday, Durbin also remained unmoved by White House assertions reported by many media outlets that what Trump actually said was “shithouse.”

“I don’t know that changing the word from ‘hole’ to ‘house’ changes the impact. … This speaks to America and its view toward immigration,” Durbin said. “I stick with my original interpretation. I am stunned that this is their defense.”

If indeed the White House has tapes, either way: “Release whatever you have,” Durbin said.

Elsewhere in the city on Monday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel also weighed in on the ongoing storm over Trump’s comments.

After greeting students at the Mikva Challenge MLK Youth Summit at Jones College Prep, Emanuel called it “a sad commentary — both on his words and his actions” that the president of the United States must “affirmatively declare” that he is not a racist.

“And I’m not just talking about what was recently in the news as he described Haiti … but, other things he has said repeatedly throughout his tenure as both the president and as a candidate,” Emanuel said. “He can claim what he claims. But what he has said has offended our common moral principles and values. … It’s a troubling time.”

On Martin Luther King Day, Emanuel said the “entire country’s consciousness” should be turned to whether “we have done everything we need to do” to honor Dr. King’s principles and make certain “our actions fulfill his words.”

“It’s a troubling time that we have a President, who not only has to affirmatively say he isn’t [a racist], but … has played a role of divisiveness … picking out individuals and countries — on race, on faith, on gender and sexual orientation — that are really reprehensible to the direction we all want to go,” the mayor added.

“I say this not just as a mayor who has a diverse city and a responsibility … to have one city, one future. I also say it as a father who is trying to … teach his children a certain sense of values. To have those questioned or undermined in the public space is really fundamentally wrong. … You have a responsibility as president … to create a context for helping people come together — not be torn apart.”