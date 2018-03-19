Early voting in 2018 primaries nearly triple that in 2014 in Chicago, suburbs

The old Chicago adage goes “vote early and vote often.” This year, Chicago and Cook County residents have definitely taken heed to the first part of that phrase.

Based on data from the Chicago Board of Elections and the Cook County Clerk’s Office, through Sunday, 176,564 people in Cook County people have cast early ballots already in the 2018 Illinois primaries, which includes a hotly contested gubernatorial race. Additionally, 40,072 Chicago voters have requested a mail-in ballot.

In 2014, that combined number was 79,134.



Election officials say the numbers won’t help predict overall turnout in Tuesday’s election.

“It’s too soon to say how much higher turnout will be relative to 2014, as these numbers partly reflect more people accepting Early Voting and Vote By Mail,” Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Elections, said in a statement. “However, we feel certain that turnout will easily surpass the super-low 16.5% rate of the 2014 Primary.”

Here’s a list of early ballots cast by ward in Chicago through Sunday. The Far South Side’s 19th Ward, centered on Beverly and Morgan Park, led the way for early voting in Chicago.

Ward 19: 4,161 early ballots cast

Ward 4: 2,767 early ballots cast

Ward 34: 2,735 early ballots cast

Ward 47: 2,731 early ballots cast

Ward 41: 2,676 early ballots cast

Ward 48: 2,506 early ballots cast

Ward 18: 2,421 early ballots cast

Ward 9: 2,276 early ballots cast

Ward 5: 2,254 early ballots cast

Ward 3: 2,232 early ballots cast

Ward 8: 2,222 early ballots cast

Ward 7: 2,191 early ballots cast

Ward 13: 2,167 early ballots cast

Ward 43: 2,118 early ballots cast

Ward 39: 2,098 early ballots cast

Ward 21: 2,040 early ballots cast

Ward 49: 2,008 early ballots cast

Ward 40: 1,914 early ballots cast

Ward 29: 1,913 early ballots cast

Ward 44: 1,906 early ballots cast

Ward 45: 1,897 early ballots cast

Ward 11: 1,861 early ballots cast

Ward 2: 1,796 early ballots cast

Ward 46: 1,796 early ballots cast

Ward 50: 1,776 early ballots cast

Ward 42: 1,761 early ballots cast

Ward 38: 1,748 early ballots cast

Ward 32: 1,703 early ballots cast

Ward 23: 1,682 early ballots cast

Ward 1: 1,614 early ballots cast

Ward 6: 1,600 early ballots cast

Ward 17: 1,532 early ballots cast

Ward 33: 1,494 early ballots cast

Ward 37: 1,390 early ballots cast

Ward 27: 1,288 early ballots cast

Ward 10: 1,245 early ballots cast

Ward 28: 1,244 early ballots cast

Ward 20: 1,144 early ballots cast

Ward 26: 985 early ballots cast

Ward 16: 928 early ballots cast

Ward 36: 923 early ballots cast

Ward 14: 902 early ballots cast

Ward 25: 885 early ballots cast

Ward 12: 860 early ballots cast

Ward 35: 834 early ballots cast

Ward 30: 821 early ballots cast

Ward 24: 775 early ballots cast

Ward 22: 759 early ballots cast

Ward 31: 738 early ballots cast

Ward 15: 575 early ballots cast