Emanuel dismisses White House spokeswoman’s Chicago gun claims

At a news conference on Chicago Marathon security held in the wake of Sunday's massacre in Las Vegas, Mayor Rahm Emanuel slammed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for deflecting a question about gun control by citing Chicago's shooting toll. "I really do wish once in this administration they'd take responsibility and accountability for something," Emanuel said. He said lax laws allow anyone to buy a gun outside the city and bring it in. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday swatted aside assertions made by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders regarding Chicago’s gun crime problems.

Sanders on Monday deflected questions about gun control in the wake of the Las Vegas Massacre by pointing to Chicago as an example of how restrictions on guns do not work.

“I think one of the things that we don’t want to do is try to create laws that won’t create — or stop these types of things from happening,” Sanders said.

“I think if you look to Chicago, where you had over 4,000 victims of gun-related crimes last year, they have the strictest gun laws in the country. That certainly hasn’t helped there. So, I think we have to, when that time comes for those conversations to take place, then I think we have to look at things that may actually have a real impact.”

Emanuel on Tuesday, when asked about Sanders’ comments at an unrelated news conference, said: “I really do wish once in this administration they’d take responsibility and accountability for something.”

Emanuel called for national gun legislation that would create uniform gun laws to prevent people from simply crossing state lines to buy guns in states with more lenient gun laws.

“If you really want a gun, you can just drive over the Indiana border and get whatever you want,” Emanuel said.

“That’s why you need national gun legislation that prevents gang members and criminals from getting their hands on an assault weapon that is not meant for the streets of any urban environment.”

Emanuel made the comments at the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, where he held a news conference to chat about security for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon that will be held Sunday.