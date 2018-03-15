Emanuel feigns neutrality, but teases support for Pritzker, Madigan

If J.B. Pritzker (shown at a 2012 press conference) gets elected, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be looking over his shoulder. | Chicago Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has feigned neutrality in the governor’s race while his biggest contributors and closest allies rally behind billionaire frontrunner J.B. Pritzker.

On Thursday, the mayor came about as close as ever to going public with his support for Pritzker.

It happened when WGN-AM Radio’s morning host Steve Cochran asked the mayor a pointed question.

“If J.B. Pritzker wins, how can I or anybody in this state feel comfortable he’s gonna work for the state and not for Mike Madigan?” Cochran said, referring to the embattled Illinois House Speaker who doubles as state Democratic Party chairman.

Emanuel did not hesitate.

“It’s simple. … The problems are at a breaking point. And I think J.B. knows this is his one chance at political leadership and he has to leave the state better than he inherited,” the mayor said.

“I also think Speaker Madigan is at a point in his own career. He knows he has to write a chapter that leaves Illinois also better. I believe that will be a promising cooperation.”

The mayor was asked whether there should be term limits for the speaker. As Cochran put it: “Something reasonable — say, 20 years.”

Emanuel chuckled.

“I actually think there are term limits. It’s called Election Day.”

The mayor’s opposition to term limits is not surprising, considering his close working relationship with the speaker, which has produced legislative dividends for the city and, more importantly, for Chicago Public Schools.

Madigan has fired one veteran political worker, the brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th), and banned a second lieutenant, Shaw Decremer, from his political organization because of allegations of bullying and harassment.

Political consultant Alaina Hampton claims she told Ald. Quinn, her political mentor, a year ago that the alderman’s brother, political aide Kevin Quinn, had stalked her with a series of harassing text messages.

But, Hampton said, Ald. Quinn chose to “protect Kevin instead of me,” giving her no choice but to leave Madigan’s political organization.

Ald. Quinn has maintained that, as soon as Hampton told him about the text messages, he immediately directed his brother to “stop all communication” with her and warned Kevin Quinn that, if he didn’t, he would be fired immediately.

Ald. Quinn said he took no further action — and didn’t tell Madigan — “to protect Ms. Hampton’s privacy and honor her wishes” that the allegations be kept quiet and Kevin Quinn “not be further reprimanded.”

Since Hampton’s allegations, pressure has mounted on Madigan to step down as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party.

Madigan has been in damage-control mode, acknowledging in a letter to his Democratic Caucus: “We haven’t done enough. … I would never condone, sweep under the rug or refuse to take any step to ensure we did not eradicate any behavior of this kind.”

He has since warned Democratic lawmakers directly that romantic relationships with underlings and strictly off-limits and, if he finds out there are any, he will personally step in and stop it.

Last month, Emanuel’s City Council floor leader said removing Madigan as chairman of the Illinois Democratic Party before the March 20 primary would be “like taking Eisenhower out as the troops are landing on Normandy.”

Also Thursday, Emanuel said this week’s surprise victory by Democrat Conor Lamb in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District bodes well for Democrats — but the party can’t rest on its laurels. It’s not enough to be anti-Trump, he said, though that’s worked pretty well so far — they need to articulate what they’re for.

“Being against what Trump has done has done us well politically. … College-educated women have realized that this guy is a bad deal. They have come in full force, if you look at all of the [recent] elections, back to the Democratic Party and we’ve embraced them,” Emanuel said.

“But, we have an obligation now to articulate a road from that rejection of Trump. More than a message, it’s a set of policies, what I call kitchen table politics and policies”—on education, transportation, environmental protection and equality–so “everybody gets a chance at success.”