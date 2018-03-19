Emanuel, Gutierrez open new Roberto Clemente HS field before trip to Puerto Rico

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez and Mayor Rahm Emanuel were on hand to cut the ribbon at a new athletic field for Roberto Clemente Community Academy. | Google Streetview

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez will join Mayor Rahm Emanuel on a trip to Puerto Rico on Friday to get a first-hand look at the devastation and hardship that still exists nearly six months after Hurricane Maria.

On Monday, the two former immigration adversaries-turned-allies were together in Chicago to cut the ribbon on a “field of dreams” complex at Division and Oakley Boulevard for Roberto Clemente Community Academy to replace the school’s field of mud.

Gutierrez used the occasion to deliver a bit of a history lesson about Clemente, the Hall of Fame outfielder/humanitarian from Puerto Rico who died in a plane crash at the age of 38 while en route to assist earthquake victims in Managua, Nicaragua.

“This was the MVP. Think of that. The most famous baseball player after the World Series. He didn’t write a check. He didn’t have a press conference. He got on an airplane with food … medicine and things that the people of Nicaragua needed. He was an international spirit,” Gutierrez told a crowd at the school that included the Clemente baseball team dressed in their varsity uniforms.

“Mayor, I’m very proud to say that you’re here building a baseball field that is fitting the memory and the legacy of Roberto Clemente. But, at the same time, mayor, you’re fulfilling that legacy by leading a delegation to Puerto Rico as he did to Managua, Nicaragua, where he lost his life.”

Gutierrez noted that it’s not the first time Emanuel came through for hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

“The first plane to arrive from anywhere in the United States of America — before the federal government — was organized by the mayor of the city of Chicago, where we sent tens of thousands of dollars in food and medicine to the people of Puerto Rico,” the retiring congressman said.

The $3.9 million project at the high school was more than a decade in the making and bankrolled by a $45 million property tax increase approved by the City Council in 2015 for the sole purpose of school construction.

It includes a pair of synthetic turf fields for Clemente’s baseball and softball teams, complete with dugouts, a press box, a dual scoreboard, removable outfield fencing and foul poles, a ball stopper system and backstop.

There’s also a natural grass area for practice and recreational use by the surrounding Humboldt Park community.

Emanuel called it the perfect complement to academic gains that trace back to the decision to create an International Baccalaureate program at Clemente.

“Literally from that moment forward, the graduation rate, the college attendance and all of the things that we hope and dream as parents for our children began,” the mayor said.

“It’s only fitting to make an investment in the whole student — academically and athletically. And that’s what we’re doing. Clemente is known around the United States for an incredible … baseball [team], which is great because [before], if it rained the night before, this would be a little lake — not a field. But it’s built on what happens academically.”

Local Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) got to help cut the ribbon on the new, three-field complex — and joke about his behind-the-scenes lobbying — on his 46th birthday.

“I said to him, `Mr. Mayor, we’ve got this field at Clemente. It’s terrible. We’ve got these tremendous baseball and softball teams nationally-known. And they practice in the mud. And also down the street at Wells High School, we’ve got a great baseball team, but they practice on cement,’ ” Moreno recalled.

“I said, `I saw there’s a capital bill for CPS in here.’ I said, `I want a field at Clemente and Wells because they’re both in my ward.’ And he looked at me and he said, `Both?’ And I said, `Both.’ Six months later, this mayor fulfilled that promise. We broke ground on these fields. And today, we get to cut the ribbon.”