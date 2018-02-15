Emanuel likens gun violence in America to Vietnam War

One day after a Florida school massacre wiped out 17 young lives, Mayor Rahm Emanuel likened the bloodbath caused by gun violence in America to the Vietnam War.

“We lose on an annual basis around…65,000 people to opiate and heroin overdose. We lose another 35,000 people annually to gun violence – suicides as well as homicides. All of Vietnam was 55,000. We lose the equivalent in one year of two Vietnams,” an unpopular war that dragged on for years, Emanuel said.

“At some point, [just] as we spoke up as a nation about the consequences in blood and treasure in Vietnam, we have got to, as a country, come together as it relates to gun violence [and] as it also relates to the scourge of opiate and heroin overdosing what is happening to this country both physically and spiritually.”

A 19-year-old orphan known who participated in paramilitary drills with a white nationalist group was charged Thursday with gunning down 17 people at the high school that once expelled him in Parkland, Fla.

It was the latest in a series of school shootings, but the deadliest in five years.

Nikolas Cruz legally purchased the AR-15 rifle used in the assault. Before opening fire, he pulled a fire alarm to force students from their classrooms in an apparent attempt to inflict maximum damage.

Those who knew the shooter described Cruz as a lonely and troubled teenager whose bizarre behavior alarmed teachers and alienated fellow students.

After virtually every mass shooting in America, Emanuel sounds the alarm for, what he calls “common-sense gun laws” only to be shot down by the National Rifle Association.

Thursday was no different for Emanuel, who helped pass the assault weapons ban as a brash young political operative working under former President Bill Clinton.

“When you ask me about Florida, I think it’s a larger discussion and a larger topic about literally the scourge of both gun violence and heroin and opiate overdose,” he said.

“We lose the equivalent of two Vietnams ever year. We are a better country than that statistic.”

The Florida school shooting was also very much on the minds of the Chicago Plan Commission.

Before approving plans for a new Englewood high school, commission members were told that one of the strategies was to “pull the building physically away from 69th street and away from South Normal Avenue to provide “maximum security” across the campus.

The plan also includes an outdoor plaza “that serves as the front-door” to the new school and “several other public spaces” immediately outside the building that could serve as centralized gathering points students “in the event of an emergency evacuation,” commission members were told.