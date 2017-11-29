Emanuel picks City Hall vet John Tully to run Streets and Sanitation

A seasoned Streets and Sanitation veteran with a background in finance, administration and operations was chosen by Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wednesday to be Chicago’s $157,092-a-year Streets and Sanitation commissioner.

John Tully replaces Charles Williams, a former high-ranking Chicago Police officer who came to the job of running the city’s third-largest department with no experience in the nuts-and-bolts of snow removal or garbage collection.

Williams, 65, managed to learn on the job while executing what Emanuel calls the “most significant operational reform” in the department’s history: the switch from a ward-by-ward system for garbage collection to a grid system that saves time, money and crews.

Although aldermen resisted the change, Williams managed to pull off what the mayor’s office claims to be a $30 million efficiency.

The grid system has also allowed the city to claim it has eliminate its backlog for graffiti removal requests, dramatically reduce its backlog of tree trimming requests and respond to complaints about Chicago’s burgeoning population of rats within five days.

Now, it’ll be Tully’s job to build on those reforms while finding an elusive solution to Chicago’s anemic recycling rate — 10 percent citywide and 4.5 percent on the Southeast Side.

In a press release announcing a changing-of-the-guard that was not unexpected at City Hall, Emanuel charged Tully with building on the previous reforms while “improving cart operations and finding new ways to fight rodents.”

The mayor’s 2018 budget will add five more rodent control crews — for a total of 30 — and provide $500,000 in additional funding to purchase more black garbage carts.

“John has worked side-by-side with Charles over the past several years to transform Streets and Sanitation into a department that provides faster, more efficient services for the residents of Chicago,” Emanuel was quoted as saying in a press release.

“John’s wealth of institutional knowledge and experience will ensure a smooth transition, and I am confident he will continue pushing to find new ways to enhance the department’s operations.”

Ald. Mike Zalewski (23rd), a former deputy commissioner at Streets and San, said Tully is a terrific choice to confront the issues in a housekeeping department that can make-or-break the local alderman.

When you have situations, like major snowstorms, experience is everything,” Zalewski wrote Wednesday in a text message to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“John came up through the ranks. He’s well-respected. He will be a good commissioner. He’s steady. Knows operations like the back of his hand. He is also seasoned in dealing with the City Council.”

Tully could not be reached for comment. The press release quoted him as praising the “amazing team of committed men and women who continuously strike to deliver the best service” to Chicago residents.

The new commissioner, whose appointment must be ratified by the City Council, said he looks forward to “continuing to find new and innovative ways to optimize services for all Chicagoans.”

Tully has a masters degree in public service management and 35 years of experience in administration, operations and finance.

He worked on economic development for two Illinois treasurers before moving up through the ranks at Streets and San — from fiscal administrator to general superintendent, to deputy commissioner of the Sanitation Bureau, managing deputy commissioner and first deputy commissioner.

Williams’ retirement is well-timed.

Chicago’s unseasonably warm November has allowed him to escape snow removal season, which can turn a commissioner’s life into long nights sleeping at Snow Command.

In what would turn out to be his last appearance at City Council budget hearings, Williams shot down fines as a solution to Chicago’s chronic recycling problem.

“Somebody walks down the alley. They’ve got a cheeseburger. They want to get rid of it. They happen to throw it in a blue cart instead of a black cart. They just contaminated that entire cart. It would be wrong to penalize that homeowner who may have no knowledge of that whatsoever,” he said.

On that same day, Williams shot down feral cats as a solution to the city’s never-ending rat problem.

“You’re putting an animal into an environment to get rid of an animal. It may get rid of that other animal. But then you’re stuck with that animal,” he said on that day.

“Plus, the feral cats can be somewhat aggressive. I wouldn’t want the city to be associated with putting an aggressive animal on the street that could end up harming someone’s child.”